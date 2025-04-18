How To Properly Store Fresh Yeast

Despite how common and well known yeast is, not many of us actually understand it or what to do with it. Many of us wonder how yeast actually works and are shocked to learn that there are actually multiple types of yeast out there. While dry packaged yeast is more recognizable to many, fresh yeast is actually a thing.

Fresh yeast is slightly different from dry yeast (and makes a minimal difference in baking); as such, how it should be stored and its shelf life is somewhat different, too. Since fresh yeast is already active, it does need to be stored at cold temperatures. When stored in the fridge, fresh yeast will keep for about two weeks. Ensure that you keep it in an air-tight container to prevent air and moisture seeping in.

Generally speaking, storing fresh yeast in the fridge is considered a good middle ground storage choice. However, you can also store fresh yeast in the freezer for a longer shelf life. Both are sufficient, and it's best to choose the storage method that will best suit your needs.