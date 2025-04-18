How To Properly Store Fresh Yeast
Despite how common and well known yeast is, not many of us actually understand it or what to do with it. Many of us wonder how yeast actually works and are shocked to learn that there are actually multiple types of yeast out there. While dry packaged yeast is more recognizable to many, fresh yeast is actually a thing.
Fresh yeast is slightly different from dry yeast (and makes a minimal difference in baking); as such, how it should be stored and its shelf life is somewhat different, too. Since fresh yeast is already active, it does need to be stored at cold temperatures. When stored in the fridge, fresh yeast will keep for about two weeks. Ensure that you keep it in an air-tight container to prevent air and moisture seeping in.
Generally speaking, storing fresh yeast in the fridge is considered a good middle ground storage choice. However, you can also store fresh yeast in the freezer for a longer shelf life. Both are sufficient, and it's best to choose the storage method that will best suit your needs.
Different storage methods for yeast
For longer-term storage, you can store fresh yeast in the freezer. However, it is important to note that storing fresh yeast in the freezer does require some prep work. Fresh yeast also should be allowed to cool in the fridge for at least 12 hours first before going in the freezer. If the yeast has not been opened, fresh yeast can be placed in the freezer in its original packaging.
If fresh yeast has already been opened, or if you just want to store the fresh yeast in smaller chunks, the yeast must first be wrapped in cling film. After that, wrap each piece in aluminum foil: This is a smart storage fix to help prevent freezer burn. From there, place the wrapped pieces of fresh yeast into a sealable bag; be sure to remove any excess air before placing the bag in the freezer. Fresh yeast will keep for three months in the freezer.
It is not possible to store fresh yeast at room temperature. Even if the packaging has not been opened, fresh yeast should still at least be stored in the fridge.