Turn Trader Joe's Orange Chicken Into A Takeout-Style Sweet-And-Sour Meal

Orange chicken is a favorite among connoisseurs of Americanized Chinese cuisine, and for good reason. A vintage classic of nearly every Chinese takeout place in the United States, this dish features nuggets of crunchy breaded chicken draped in a sweet and tangy orange sauce nestled in a bed of steaming hot white rice. However, ordering out isn't always cost-effective or convenient, which is where Trader Joe's comes to the rescue (as usual).

TJ's frozen mandarin orange chicken meal contains 22 ounces of fully cooked frozen and breaded chicken morsels plus two packets of citrusy sweet sauce for just $4.99. Play your cards right, and that 1-pound bag of deliciousness can easily stretch into several meals for cents on the dollar compared to the cost of takeout. You don't even have to settle for orange chicken every night. With just a few extra ingredients and a little ingenuity, you can easily elevate Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken sauce packets into a sweet and sour sauce that rivals that of your favorite local chain.

Since sweet and sour sauce is strictly an American invention, you can tailor it to your personal preferences without sullying its cultural heritage. Simply whisk together the bright orange TJ's sauce with a squeeze of tomato paste, white vinegar, pineapple juice, and soy sauce to taste while your chicken pieces toast in the oven or air fryer. If you like things spicy, feel free to add a few teaspoons of ginger paste or some chili flakes for a touch of heat.