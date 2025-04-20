Turn Trader Joe's Orange Chicken Into A Takeout-Style Sweet-And-Sour Meal
Orange chicken is a favorite among connoisseurs of Americanized Chinese cuisine, and for good reason. A vintage classic of nearly every Chinese takeout place in the United States, this dish features nuggets of crunchy breaded chicken draped in a sweet and tangy orange sauce nestled in a bed of steaming hot white rice. However, ordering out isn't always cost-effective or convenient, which is where Trader Joe's comes to the rescue (as usual).
TJ's frozen mandarin orange chicken meal contains 22 ounces of fully cooked frozen and breaded chicken morsels plus two packets of citrusy sweet sauce for just $4.99. Play your cards right, and that 1-pound bag of deliciousness can easily stretch into several meals for cents on the dollar compared to the cost of takeout. You don't even have to settle for orange chicken every night. With just a few extra ingredients and a little ingenuity, you can easily elevate Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken sauce packets into a sweet and sour sauce that rivals that of your favorite local chain.
Since sweet and sour sauce is strictly an American invention, you can tailor it to your personal preferences without sullying its cultural heritage. Simply whisk together the bright orange TJ's sauce with a squeeze of tomato paste, white vinegar, pineapple juice, and soy sauce to taste while your chicken pieces toast in the oven or air fryer. If you like things spicy, feel free to add a few teaspoons of ginger paste or some chili flakes for a touch of heat.
Other ways to enhance TJ's mandarin orange chicken
Once the hot, crisp chicken pieces are evenly coated in your semi-homemade sweet and sour sauce, you can certainly eat them as-is (no judgements) or serve them over steamed stovetop white rice for a fuller meal. You can also throw the rice and chicken in a pan with some fresh pineapple, shredded carrots, sliced onions and bell peppers, snow peas, and water chestnuts and give everything a quick sauté. This step takes just a few minutes, but really helps marry all the ingredients and blooms the flavors in the sauce.
Of course, if you're just in the mood for chicken nuggets and ran out of your favorite dinosaur-shaped brand, you can also air fry the TJ's breaded chicken morsels and eat them dipped in a smidge of ketchup or buffalo sauce. They'd also be a delicious addition to a salad, quick burrito, or tossed with some pan-seared gnocchi and jarred pesto. Just keep the sauce packets in the freezer for dressing up other meals.
For instance, if you're frying up some tasty and satiating Trader Joe's high-protein tofu and forgot to pick up hoisin sauce, you can simply thaw a packet of the mandarin orange sauce instead. Toss it together with garlicky roasted broccoli and coconut rice for a simple and delicious meatless Monday meal. It'd also work as a zingy, bright dressing for cabbage slaw stuffed inside fish tacos, or as a surprising layer of flavor in your favorite chicken chili.