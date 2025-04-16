Organize Your Freezer With This Simple Office Supply You Probably Already Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The freezer is one of the greatest kitchen inventions, and it's often kept like a teenager's bedroom — messy and unorganized. It's where leftovers go to die, lost among pints of ice cream, bags of frozen veggies, and the 25 pounds of fish your significant other caught on vacation. Freezer dysfunction happens. But whether you're trying to organize your freezer before the holidays or just want to get rid of the clutter, there is a simple office supply you probably have in your desk drawer that can help you keep things stored where you want them: binder clips.

Binder clips are great for holding together contracts, briefing documents, and book manuscripts, but they can also be used in the freezer. Fasten them onto the racks and shelves, and label each with a different food category. They come in all shapes and sizes, and for a little less than $8, you can purchase 100 binder clips from Mearun Solar in assorted sizes and colors on Amazon, which could come in handy if you want to create a color-coded system.