Give Boring Chicken Fingers A Colorful Upgrade With Matcha Powder

Chicken fingers are a weekday staple. We love them because of their texture, taste, and the tons of unexpected dipping sauce options that pair perfectly with them. We put them out at parties and on kids' plates because they'll satisfy picky eaters, not because there's anything memorable about them. Chicken fingers can, in fact, be a little boring. When you get adventurous and swap the chicken for lean turkey meat, or drench them in sauce to make Nashville Hot Chicken, you change that reliable taste and texture, and not always for the better.

Adding a little matcha powder to your next batch of chicken fingers will spark some chatter without changing that iconic texture or taste. Matcha is green tea in fine powder form; it's slightly sweet with a little caffeine, plenty of nutrients, and a lot of color. Matcha can be used as a green food coloring for everything from frosting to pancakes and popcorn. And it brings its vivid hue to chicken fingers, too.

Just a couple of teaspoons of this vibrant green tea powder will change the color of your breading mixture and turn your chicken fingers bright green. It's a twist on chicken fingers invented by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, which are perfect for a Halloween party, a springtime brunch, or your kid's next lunch.