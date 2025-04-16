Give Your Favorite Jar Of Pickles This Pasta-Inspired Flavor Upgrade

Jarred pickles arrive with some flavorings in the brine, but they're also a perfect vehicle for flavor infusion. One of the best ways to do this is to take some pasta inspiration and stir a little pesto into your jar of pickles before letting the flavors merge overnight. Think of it like infusing a spirit with fruit or spices — dump and reserve a little juice from your jar, stir in your pesto, and re-add the juice. All that's left is to wait, shaking the jar every now and then to make sure everything's mingling properly.

Using both store-bought jarred pickles and store-bought jarred pesto makes this super simple. The only thing to consider here is that both pre-made foods often include high amounts of sodium, and the resulting pesto pickles might have an overly salty flavor. Making either or both halves of the pair from scratch allows you to control the resulting saltiness and achieve a brighter, fresher flavor.

These infused pickles make a great topping or addition to innumerable dishes — if you could imagine putting both pesto and pickles on or in it, it'll probably work. Sandwiches with cold cuts and cheese are ideal candidates, as are burgers and hot dogs.