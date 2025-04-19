Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Nothing Bundt Cakes
If you've seen one of the whimsical-looking bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes, you probably couldn't help but smile. The store has a charming look by design and the cakes, which come in flavors like confetti, vanilla, and red velvet, are topped with heavy frosting in the shape of flower petals. While the petal frosting design is the most recognizable, the appeal of the charming cakes goes beyond just looks. Many customers who want something more unique than a simple sheet cake visit the bakery to pick up anything from a larger bundt to serve to individual bundt-style cupcakes.
Like it's name suggests, the bakery specializes in bundt cakes, which come in a variety of sizes. The shop doesn't stop with just cakes, however. There are also plenty of serving plates, candles, cards, and everything else you need to make a truly special celebration.
From its humble beginnings to the massive following that the brand now has, we've gathered up nothing bundt all the fun facts that make this shop unique.
It was started by two moms
If it seems like Nothing Bundt Cakes caters to kids and parents, that's because the founders were two moms who loved baking. Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz started Nothing Bundt Cakes in 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Even though bundt cake is the unofficial state dessert of Minnesota, it got its modern state in the Nevada desert. There have been changes through the years, including new flavors and updated logos, but the nostalgic and homey appeal of the bakery has always remained the same.
The first bundt cakes were made in their home kitchens. The two women were friends and joined forces when they realized they could create cakes that were in high-demand.
The first flavor that they worked with was chocolate chip, incorporating Tripp's cake recipe and Shwetz's frosting. Early conversations that inspired them focused on how to create a fun and functional frosting design on a bundt cake, which didn't have the following that it does in more recent years.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is not a mom-and-pop shop
The bakery gives off quaint, small town vibes, but it's actually a national franchise. Some people are surprised to discover this when they realize there are so many stores — over 600, in fact. The bakery started offering franchise opportunities in 2007, around 10 years after the founders first started baking together.
Thanks to clever design elements, which include fun cake stands to show off the bakery's creations, a logo and font that is more whimsical than corporate, and details like pastel colors and trim around the menu, the store looks like your neighbor's kitchen (you know, the one who always has freshly baked desserts). The brand has been true to this image from the beginning and it's part of the charm and appeal.
Even from the outside, the store looks like a hometown bakery. Most shops have a striped awning over the entrance, although some of the smaller spaces don't have this detail. When you go inside, the shop is full of playful and quaint details, such as novelty serving utensils and dishes, colorful candles to top your cake, and even tchotchkes to give the appearance of stepping inside your own grandma's kitchen for a bite of cake.
Individual stores have different programs
Nothing Bundt Cakes can be franchised, which means that each owner has a lot of say when it comes to how the shop will run. You can always expect to find the same cakes and products, but because of the franchise model, owners can develop programs and initiatives that vary from store to store. For instance, you won't always find the same programs at each location. Shops located in residential areas cater more towards families and children, while those in urban centers make sure customers are happy with quick service and plenty of options.
Many store owners use this as an opportunity to connect with the local community and participate in philanthropic giving to local charities. Some include toy donation drives, charity walks and runs, and Books & Bundts, which gives a free bundlet to local students who turn in reading logs each month.
While the tailored programs mean that not everything is offered across all locations, it does offer opportunities to partner with your local Nothing Bundt Cakes in ways that directly impact the community. You can apply to participate in a fundraiser where a portion of profits for the day will go back to your organization.
Bunditinis only come by the dozen
A bundtini is Nothing Bundt Cake's version of a cupcake. These little treats are considerably smaller than the larger cakes and meant for one person to enjoy. You can typically find them in the top section of the bakery case, although each shop can set things up a little bit differently.
They come in many of the same flavors with the same icing swirled on top. Bunditinis aren't large enough to accommodate the petal design, so a decorative swirl is used instead. You can keep things simple or get decorations like party hats, birthday boxes, and pom poms added to each bunditini. There are also seasonal flavors and decorations for holidays like Christmas, Easter, and New Year's.
When you order bundtinis, you have to order a dozen, but you can mix and match flavors to create a custom pack. You may want to order ahead if you have a preference for a particular mix or need all in the same flavor. This will ensure that your order will be ready when you want to pick it up.
You can adjust the frosting design
The bundt cake uses a special pan that allows a circular shape with a hole in the middle. It can be tricky to get out of the pan in one piece, but it became a popular treat in the 1960s and is a fun throwback to nostalgic cakes today.
At Nothing Bundt Cakes, it's the frosting that really stands out from other bundt cakes that you could buy or make. The thicker bands of frosting are the most recognizable, which the shop calls the petal look due to its resemblance to flower petals, but you can switch things up if you prefer. All of the frosting uses a cream cheese and butter recipe.
The iconic petal frosting design is the most popular, but you can get a drizzle of frosting instead or even omit frosting entirely. If you are a frosting fanatic, ask for extra for your cake. Some of these special requests might take a bit longer, but they'll be made fresh in the store.
There aren't a lot of special diet considerations
There are plenty of flavor options at Nothing Bundt Cakes, but not all of them work with every diet or need. If you follow a specialized diet, your choices will be much more limited.
There is a chocolate chip cookie gluten-free option and you can make a couple of the cakes (carrot and pumpkin spice) dairy-free if you omit frosting. The standard frosting uses cream cheese and butter, so it won't work for those avoiding those ingredients. The bakery does not have a dedicated gluten-free station or environment, so if you are very sensitive to gluten, it's best to shop elsewhere.
The gluten-free bundts are clearly labeled in the display case, but there are fewer of them compared to the standard cakes. Placing a special order ahead of time is the best way to ensure that you'll have a tasty treat to enjoy that meets your diet requirements.
You won't find egg-free, sugar-free, or vegan cakes on the menu. That might come as Nothing Bundt Cakes continues to evolve, but as of the time of this review, the only options for special diets are gluten-free and dairy-free.
Loyalty programs are limited to individual locations
If you sign up for a Nothing Bundt Cake loyalty program, the rewards are only available at that location. When you purchase a bundt cake or other items from the shop, you'll earn points. The easiest way to do this is to connect your preferred method of payment — either a credit or debit card — to your account to get the points automatically updated. You can also add them later if you pay in a different way.
Points can be redeemed for free cakes, which can be done through the Nothing Bundt Cake app. Just check out on the app and click to apply your rewards. You can do this while at the bakery, getting assistance from an employee if needed.
There are a few policies that are applied across all franchise locations. The menu is set by Nothing Bundt Cakes and all bakeries have to meet quality and food safety standards. The recipes are the same throughout, so you can be assured that when you order a tasty white chocolate raspberry bundt cake in Las Vegas, you'll be able to get the same delicious dessert at a location in Maryland. The hours are also standard, and recent changes included opening on Sundays across all locations.
The brand collaborates with other sweets
Strawberry Pop-Tarts, Oreos, and other fun flavors have graced bundt cakes. Around the holidays, special collabs like Andes mints bring festive flavor to the bundt cake. The exact way that they are incorporated into the cake varies, but it's typically done through the batter. It might be mixed in with small pieces or left in larger chunks. Either way, you'll be able to get your favorite flavors in the bundt cake format. The standard frosting remains the same, however, so you can always count on that to pair well with whatever flavor you choose.
Many of the partnerships with other food brands are for limited release cakes, however. If you see one that you really like, it's best to give it a try while it's still available in the bakery.
Some shops provide free samples, but that policy can vary based on location. A few offer samples of smaller cakes like bundtinis to celebrate a new flavor release or at a special occasion. Rewards members may also be notified of free sample days just for them.
Get a birthday bundt
What better way to celebrate your special day than with a tasty treat? There are plenty of birthday favorites from cakes to decor at Nothing Bundt Cakes, but a few special perks are available for rewards club members. You can get a free bundlet on your birthday when you show your ID and a special coupon. You have to sign up for the eClub list to get your birthday bundlet coupon, which is limited to those age 13 and up. It's good for seven days around your actual birthday, so you don't need to worry about rushing in on the exact day to get your mini bundlet.
If you want something a bit more substantial, go with a special birthday bundt cake complete with a topper and special birthday message. This one isn't free, but it is tasty and the perfect size for sharing with a group. You can also get custom bundtinis with birthday decor on each one. You're not limited to just a standard birthday message, but can choose between different colored pom poms, themes like princesses or dinosaurs, or sparkles and festive bunting. It's best to order these ahead of time, however, so that you can customize your flavor and flair.
The current CEO was once on American Ninja Warrior
The last thing you may expect from a company with a sunflower in its logo is a CEO who swung from ropes and climbed obstacles on "American Ninja Warrior." This fun fact puts a different spin on the brand, but it's true. Dolf Burle, current CEO of Nothing Bundt Cakes, participated in seasons 9 and 10, both filmed in Texas. Even though his episode didn't air, he planned to donate his winnings to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
An active athlete, Burle still runs and competes in pole vaulting, giving speeches about how his competitive pursuits have translated to leadership skills at work.
Burle was part of Dave & Busters and Topgolf's expansion before joining Nothing Bundt Cakes. He's been at the helm since 2023 and shared in interviews that he sees the brand growing even more. While we're guessing that the bakeries won't be installing ropes courses anytime soon, it's fair to say that the focus on fun and joy will remain.