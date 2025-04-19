Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Nothing Bundt Cakes

If you've seen one of the whimsical-looking bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes, you probably couldn't help but smile. The store has a charming look by design and the cakes, which come in flavors like confetti, vanilla, and red velvet, are topped with heavy frosting in the shape of flower petals. While the petal frosting design is the most recognizable, the appeal of the charming cakes goes beyond just looks. Many customers who want something more unique than a simple sheet cake visit the bakery to pick up anything from a larger bundt to serve to individual bundt-style cupcakes.

Like it's name suggests, the bakery specializes in bundt cakes, which come in a variety of sizes. The shop doesn't stop with just cakes, however. There are also plenty of serving plates, candles, cards, and everything else you need to make a truly special celebration.

From its humble beginnings to the massive following that the brand now has, we've gathered up nothing bundt all the fun facts that make this shop unique.