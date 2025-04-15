This Cutting Board Tip Adds So Much Extra Space To A Tiny Kitchen (And It Doesn't Cost A Dime)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Huge islands might be the trend du jour in the world of kitchen design, but for those of us who don't even have room for a mini mobile island, we have to resort to some pretty creative solutions just to chop a few tomatoes. From folding tables to cooking on the coffee table, it's probably all been done, but what if the perfect solution was there all along? If you have the right size cutting board, all you have to do is place it over the sink and you can add a ton of extra counter space to a tiny kitchen without ever spending a dime.

Placing a cutting board over the sink requires zero engineering skills, just check to see if you have a board that fits across the entire span of your sink with at least an inch or so of overhang on either side. To make sure that the board doesn't slide around, wet some paper towels or dish clothes and lay them on either side of the sink where the edges of the board touch. If your sink has a lip, go for thicker dish towels to fill the gap between the countertop and the cutting board, and fold them in half if necessary.