Make Dishwashing Small Items An Absolute Breeze By Taking Inspiration From Your Laundry Routine

Owning a dishwasher certainly takes a lot of the labor out of keeping a kitchen clean, but these hardworking machines come with a few downsides. Not only does someone have to load and unload it (and we all know loading a dishwasher can be fraught with mistakes), but you need to keep the filter clean — this is one of the biggest dishwasher mistakes that will leave your cookware filthy. Also, a machine isn't that great for washing small objects like reusable straws, baby bottle parts, and the gaskets that go inside travel mugs and blenders. Keeping track of those parts is not impossible, however — you just need to take some inspiration from your laundry routine and wash those small bits in a mesh bag or basket.

That's right, the same idea behind washing delicate fabrics and small pieces of clothing like baby socks works just as well in a dishwasher. Just toss your jar lids, food processor attachments, and anything else the machine tends to swallow into the bag and place it in the top rack like any other dish. The only catch is to make sure you choose a dishwasher and food-safe bag that's big enough to hold all the pieces and parts you need to clean.

For smaller households, the REVEX Silicone Dishwasher Bag might be a good size for a handful of smoothie straws and the occasional container lid. For bigger households, a larger bag like the Maxcheck Pcs Silicone Dishwasher Bag can hold plenty of bottle parts and even some small toys.