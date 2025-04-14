Why Alton Brown's Original Margarita Recipe Was Met With Criticism From Fans
There are some cocktails you shouldn't mess with, and the perfect margarita recipe is among these sacred cows. Alter the ingredients, and it loses the identity of a margarita. Well, that's just what Alton Brown did, and while most of his cooking tips you should know by heart, this one might not be a keeper. Brown's margarita contains the traditional tequila, lime, and salt, but he left out the triple sec. Triple sec is a clear, sweet liqueur that has an orange flavor and helps balance the tartness of the lime. A margarita without triple sec is not a margarita, but rather a tequila gimlet.
So how does he compensate for this lack of liqueur? Instead, the "Good Eats" host opts for the juice from a Hamlin or Valencia orange along with some light agave syrup. Cue the indignation. Brown wrote on his website, "Yes, I know a 'real' margarita has orange liqueur in it, but sometimes I want something a bit lighter and yes, lower in alcohol." While he acknowledges his version is not an authentic margarita, his approach did not sit well with members of the Reddit community, who came at the celebrity chef with words as sharp as pitchforks.
Brown changed his recipe
That's right, Redditors were not vibing with this change. One member of this community stated the obvious, "I don't want to be too much of a cocktail snob, but that's not really a Margarita." Another was quick to point out the amount of lime juice needed, writing, "It seems like a totally absurd amount of lime juice compared to a real Margarita." It's basically one juiced lime per drink, which doesn't seem over the top, but noted. And still another dropped his thoughts rather succinctly, "I like Alton but this is dumb."
Well, Alton Brown heard his critics and decided to change up his recipe to meet their demands. In a video, aptly titled "Alton Brown's Margarita Reloaded," Brown shares that he revamped his recipe to include a homemade triple sec. It seems easier to just go buy a bottle, but if you have some brandy, vodka, a lot of orange peels, some sugar, and dried bitter orange peel, it might be worth the time and the trouble. But regardless if your triple sec is homemade or store bought, if you plan on making margaritas for your next gathering, check-out Chowhound's list of best tequilas for the ultimate margarita.