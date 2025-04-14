Why Alton Brown's Original Margarita Recipe Was Met With Criticism From Fans

There are some cocktails you shouldn't mess with, and the perfect margarita recipe is among these sacred cows. Alter the ingredients, and it loses the identity of a margarita. Well, that's just what Alton Brown did, and while most of his cooking tips you should know by heart, this one might not be a keeper. Brown's margarita contains the traditional tequila, lime, and salt, but he left out the triple sec. Triple sec is a clear, sweet liqueur that has an orange flavor and helps balance the tartness of the lime. A margarita without triple sec is not a margarita, but rather a tequila gimlet.

So how does he compensate for this lack of liqueur? Instead, the "Good Eats" host opts for the juice from a Hamlin or Valencia orange along with some light agave syrup. Cue the indignation. Brown wrote on his website, "Yes, I know a 'real' margarita has orange liqueur in it, but sometimes I want something a bit lighter and yes, lower in alcohol." While he acknowledges his version is not an authentic margarita, his approach did not sit well with members of the Reddit community, who came at the celebrity chef with words as sharp as pitchforks.