The 3 Herbs Gordon Ramsay Reaches For When Cooking Steak

Steak comes up quite a bit in the great Gordon Ramsay food opinion index. Ramsay's tilted pan technique for a superior steak sear, for example, is but one of many celebrity chef tips you can follow for better cuts of beef at dinner. And herbs, of course, must also enter the equation for the tastiest bite every time.

In an instructional video from "The F Word" on YouTube in which Ramsay also employs chicken stock for juicier steak, the famed haute cuisine hothead tosses in some crushed garlic before reaching for fresh rosemary, thyme, and bay leaf to bring more aromatic savor to his pair of thick, crimson filet mignons. Ramsay names the typically expensive bovine variety among his favorites, but the botanical trio will similarly enliven whatever red meat is on your menu with its bouquet. The trick is knowing when to add the herbs and maintaining enough liquid for their essence to absorb. Simply tossing a sprig of this or that on top of a chop isn't going to go very far in terms of flavor, but that moisture will help it better incorporate.