This Store-Bought Potato Salad Is The Only One You Should Be Eating

Since potato salad is classically a side dish, it sometimes gets less of the seasoning, attention and enthusiasm from cooks looking to make an impression with the main meal. Fresh and natural ingredients were therefore considered in the ranking, which was favorable for the Sprouts' salad, which prioritized the key ingredients as whole foods (potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and mayonnaise are listed as the first three ingredients), packing in lots of fresh, natural flavor.

Despite the fact that the Sprouts' Deviled Eggs Potato Salad is far from the classic and traditional version, it makes use of some of the same pickled ingredients and fragrant ingredients — like garlic, paprika, and onion – that boost most potato salad recipes. The extra addition of egg may make this potato salad sound off-putting if you're not keen on potent eggy flavors, but the hard-boiled egg taste is not dominant at all, making it a mellow addition that mingles in with the range of flavors in a perfect balance.

This Southern-inspired potato salad does justice to the culinary reputation of the region, so you can expect every mouthful to be pretty committed to full-bodied flavor. It also is a great dish to bring along to most occasions, including summer picnics or even as part of an Easter meal, as is tradition with deviled eggs. As one of the heartier potato salads, it can be enjoyed warm or served cold to complement your meal. Sprouts' Deviled Egg Potato Salad comes in at $5.99 for a 15 ounce serving.