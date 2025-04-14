How Many States Have A Chicken Salad Chick Chain?
While there are plenty of places to get a chicken sandwich fast, there's only one that specializes in freshly-made chicken salad: Chicken Salad Chick. That's right, this is the only fast-casual chain of its kind, and with over 225 locations open around the nation since its 2008 debut, it's clear customers like the concept. Whether you prefer a chicken salad with a kick of heat, or a sweet scoop to spread on a cracker, the chain has a large variety for customers to choose from.
To date, the company has restaurants in 21 different states, with most of them located in the South and Southwest. Since the chain has its roots in Auburn, Alabama, its penchant for Southern states makes sense. For those outside of the region, there are also locations in places like Colorado, Illinois, and Ohio. Check the Chicken Salad Chick website to see if there's a location near you.
The state with the most Chicken Salad Chick locations
While Chicken Salad Chick has a large presence in Southern and Southwestern states, some of these regions have more locations than others. If you're curious, the state with the most Chicken Salad Chick locations is Georgia with a whopping 43 different restaurants. The chain's home state of Alabama boasts the 4th most restaurants of any state with 31 locations. Other big hubs for Chicken Salad Chick include Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. So, for chicken salad lovers based out of the Sun Belt, you're in luck. For all others without a location near them, give one of the other best regional chains in America a try.