How Many States Have A Chicken Salad Chick Chain?

While there are plenty of places to get a chicken sandwich fast, there's only one that specializes in freshly-made chicken salad: Chicken Salad Chick. That's right, this is the only fast-casual chain of its kind, and with over 225 locations open around the nation since its 2008 debut, it's clear customers like the concept. Whether you prefer a chicken salad with a kick of heat, or a sweet scoop to spread on a cracker, the chain has a large variety for customers to choose from.

To date, the company has restaurants in 21 different states, with most of them located in the South and Southwest. Since the chain has its roots in Auburn, Alabama, its penchant for Southern states makes sense. For those outside of the region, there are also locations in places like Colorado, Illinois, and Ohio. Check the Chicken Salad Chick website to see if there's a location near you.