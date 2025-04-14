The Proper Way To Store Homemade Lemon Bars

Lemon bars are perhaps the quintessential citrus dessert. On top of tasting great and looking iconic, they're a great way to make use of leftover lemon zest and juice. Whether you're using regular lemons or Meyer lemons to make lemon bars, the final result will be tasty either way.

Of course, once the lemon bars are made, the next question is how to store them so you can enjoy them for as long as possible, and ideally while preserving the taste and texture. The best way to store homemade lemon bars is by placing the bars in an airtight container and placing the container in the fridge. For extra long storage, put the lemon bars in the freezer instead.

The reason why lemon bars are best stored in cold places is due to the eggs in the filling. If left at room temperature, the filling can quickly become a hotspot for bacterial growth. Properly storing lemon bars helps prevent foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria.