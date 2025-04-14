The Proper Way To Store Homemade Lemon Bars
Lemon bars are perhaps the quintessential citrus dessert. On top of tasting great and looking iconic, they're a great way to make use of leftover lemon zest and juice. Whether you're using regular lemons or Meyer lemons to make lemon bars, the final result will be tasty either way.
Of course, once the lemon bars are made, the next question is how to store them so you can enjoy them for as long as possible, and ideally while preserving the taste and texture. The best way to store homemade lemon bars is by placing the bars in an airtight container and placing the container in the fridge. For extra long storage, put the lemon bars in the freezer instead.
The reason why lemon bars are best stored in cold places is due to the eggs in the filling. If left at room temperature, the filling can quickly become a hotspot for bacterial growth. Properly storing lemon bars helps prevent foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria.
Different storage methods
Homemade lemon bars should be stored in the fridge inside of an airtight container. If necessary, the lemon bars can be stacked on top of each other as long as a piece of parchment paper is placed between the layers. When stored this way, homemade lemon bars will keep for up to 7 days. When stored in the fridge, lemon bars do not necessarily need to come to room temperature to be eaten.
For longer term storage, use the freezer. To store homemade lemon bars in the freezer, wrap the bars in plastic wrap first then place the bars in an airtight container. To help prevent freezer burn, use a glass container or add a layer of aluminum foil around the plastic wrapped pieces. Homemade lemon bars can last for up to 4 months in the freezer.
To serve frozen homemade lemon bars, move the lemon bars to the fridge for an hour before serving. Alternatively, you can move the lemon bars to the counter and let them thaw at room temperature for about 20 minutes.