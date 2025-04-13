This Evil Genius Cake Is Anything But Sinister

"If this cake were a person, it would be a real nasty piece of work," says Ben Shewry on his bakery's website. The cake in question is the Evil Genius cake, and Shewry, its creator, presents the recipe with this precaution: "Underestimate this recipe at your own peril, a single touch to the lips will never be enough. You've been warned." What makes the cake such a threat? It's split personality. On the one side, it's simple enough, promising a bit of fluffy, angelic vanilla cake. But don't be fooled; this cake wants to rule the world.

In reality, this is still a fairly simple cake — it just calls for two divergent layers. The base layer is a vanilla cake, which is baked to perfection before being topped with a white chocolate-blondie layer. What makes the cake a world dominator is its texture. While it may look like a gateau Basque or cheesecake on the outside, beneath that firm but slightly wobbly exterior lies an ooey-gooey melty cascade of blondie batter.

Shewry is the owner of Attica Bakery in Melbourne, Australia, and he shares the recipe for his Evil Genius cake on the bakery's Instagram page to rave reviews from anyone who tries it. Despite Shewry's warning, his evil genius cake is anything but sinister and is, instead, a warm, comforting treat for a rainy day.