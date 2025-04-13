This Evil Genius Cake Is Anything But Sinister
"If this cake were a person, it would be a real nasty piece of work," says Ben Shewry on his bakery's website. The cake in question is the Evil Genius cake, and Shewry, its creator, presents the recipe with this precaution: "Underestimate this recipe at your own peril, a single touch to the lips will never be enough. You've been warned." What makes the cake such a threat? It's split personality. On the one side, it's simple enough, promising a bit of fluffy, angelic vanilla cake. But don't be fooled; this cake wants to rule the world.
In reality, this is still a fairly simple cake — it just calls for two divergent layers. The base layer is a vanilla cake, which is baked to perfection before being topped with a white chocolate-blondie layer. What makes the cake a world dominator is its texture. While it may look like a gateau Basque or cheesecake on the outside, beneath that firm but slightly wobbly exterior lies an ooey-gooey melty cascade of blondie batter.
Shewry is the owner of Attica Bakery in Melbourne, Australia, and he shares the recipe for his Evil Genius cake on the bakery's Instagram page to rave reviews from anyone who tries it. Despite Shewry's warning, his evil genius cake is anything but sinister and is, instead, a warm, comforting treat for a rainy day.
What gives the Evil Genius cake it's unique texture?
Basically, the Evil Genius is like one big extra-gooey blondie on top of a more substantial layer of vanilla cake. But the blondie isn't undercooked in any way. The vanilla cake is baked first, and once added the melty blondie layer is actually cooked at a fairly high temperature (around 380 degrees Fahrenheit) for a lengthy 40 minutes. This high temperature allows the exterior to cook quickly, meaning that the inside stays soft.
The gooey texture is achieved due to the density of the batter and the richness of the ingredients. In this way, the cake is similar to the Valentine's Day favorite, the molten lava cake. For both recipes, the cake is made from an ultra-dense brownie or blondie batter, and that density means that instead of baking up with a light airy crumb, it achieves molten perfection. As with a molten cake, the Evil Genius cake is made rich with plenty of high-quality butter, chocolate, and eggs.
Despite the fact that this isn't just an undercooked cake, the baking time still matters. As Ben Shewry explains, because of varying temperatures from oven to oven, "You may need to raise or lower the temperature and or cooking times to achieve a successful result." He also tells us that the cake continues cooking — and setting — as it cools. "I love eating it both ways, so I often have a slice while it's warm and save the rest for later."