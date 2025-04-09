Is Elon Musk's Tesla Restaurant Doomed To Fail Before It Even Opens?

You only have to watch a few episodes of "The Bear" to understand the harsh realities of opening a restaurant. But when you are the richest man in the world and have a reputation for being a visionary, you might think you have enough connections, resources, business savvy, and entrepreneurial insight to avoid some of the pitfalls. Then again, if you're Elon Musk and have lost a few friends and even made some enemies in recent months, you may have a tougher hill to climb than you expected. And it's why chefs and restaurateurs are expressing doubts about the prospects for the Tesla restaurant Musk is currently building in Los Angeles.

In January 2018, the electric automotive company CEO announced his plans on X, formerly known as Twitter, to put "an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant" at a Tesla Supercharger location in Los Angeles. Fast forward over five years to his August 2023 announcement on X that the "Tesla futuristic diner" would be open by the end of the year. Nearly two years later, the restaurant is still under construction, per The New York Times, and no opening date has been confirmed.

In the meantime, Musk's reputation and fortune have both taken a hit, stirring controversy for his actions online and offline, the mass layoffs of government workers under the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his overall political stance. Although he is still the richest man in the world as of early April 2025, Tesla's year-to-date stock price is down just over 45% at the time of writing amid investor concern that Musk is spending more time in Washington, D.C. than he is at Tesla, protests at Tesla dealerships, reports of people returning Teslas, and declining sales around the world.