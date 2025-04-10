US Vs Canada: Who Drinks More Whiskey?

The United States and Canada are some of the world's top whiskey producers, with millions of barrels flowing in and out of both countries every single year. From Canada's Crown Royal to America's Wild Turkey, plenty of well-known whiskey brands come from these two North American countries. The U.S. and Canada are among the world's top whiskey consumers as well, but which nation puts down more of that Kentucky champagne?

As it turns out, America wins that contest by a long shot. The U.S. comes in third on the global list of whiskey consumption, though. According to data sourced from Insider Monkey, Americans drink 1.41 liters per capita a year. Canada can claim 1.19 liters of whiskey (or whisky, depending on where you're located) per capita, coming in at number 10 on the list of heavy hitters, though that number is expected to drop to 1.1 liters per capita in 2025. Uruguay came in second place with 1.77 liters per capita and France takes the lead with 2.15 liters per capita.