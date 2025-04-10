US Vs Canada: Who Drinks More Whiskey?
The United States and Canada are some of the world's top whiskey producers, with millions of barrels flowing in and out of both countries every single year. From Canada's Crown Royal to America's Wild Turkey, plenty of well-known whiskey brands come from these two North American countries. The U.S. and Canada are among the world's top whiskey consumers as well, but which nation puts down more of that Kentucky champagne?
As it turns out, America wins that contest by a long shot. The U.S. comes in third on the global list of whiskey consumption, though. According to data sourced from Insider Monkey, Americans drink 1.41 liters per capita a year. Canada can claim 1.19 liters of whiskey (or whisky, depending on where you're located) per capita, coming in at number 10 on the list of heavy hitters, though that number is expected to drop to 1.1 liters per capita in 2025. Uruguay came in second place with 1.77 liters per capita and France takes the lead with 2.15 liters per capita.
America's love for whiskey runs deep
In 2023, the U.S. imported just under $2 billion in whiskey. Canada's bill for imported whiskey that same year was $310 million. Canadian whisky dominates the Canadian spirits market much like America's version does within the United States, but the population just doesn't drink as much of it.
Not only do Americans love whiskey, they love straight whiskey (the kind aged in oak barrels). A glance at American straight whiskey statistics highlights the whiskey hotspots in the country such as Kentucky, where the straight whiskey consumption in 2023 was 291 9-liter cases for every 1,000 adults (the brand in the lead for consumption that year? Jim Beam). A hearty love for American-born cocktails, such as the Sazerac of New Orleans and other popular drinks with fascinating origin stories, also fuels Americans' love for a good glass of whiskey, not to mention the popularity of vibrant whiskey tourism spots in the United States such as the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.