Does Sugar-Free Ketchup Taste Different From Regular Ketchup?

The bizarre evolution of ketchup from its origins as a fermented fish sauce to today's sweet and savory condiment shows how our taste preferences have shifted dramatically over centuries. Ketchup, once called catsup, contains a pretty hefty 4 grams of sugar per tablespoon, giving it the sweet and distinctive taste that it's famous for. Sugar-free versions, on the other hand, totally cut out the sugar and replace it with artificial sweeteners, so it's just inevitable that such a substantial swap would alter the flavor.

If you've never tried a sugar-free version for yourself, you only need to watch a taste test on YouTube to see that most people spot the difference immediately. And if the initial taste doesn't give it away, the aftertaste will, as stevia-sweetened ketchup often leaves a slight licorice-like aftertaste. Some recipes and manufacturers may try to mask the flavor differences by adding more spices or vinegar, and this can create a taste different than the classic ketchup we know and love.

So it's really no wonder that sugar-free versions are often different from the real stuff, with some claiming sugar-free ketchup tastes more savory than their traditional counterparts, particularly the homemade versions that don't use a lot of artificial sweeteners or flavors.