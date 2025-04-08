This Fan-Favorite Soup Gets A Tasty Twist With Bourbon

We're big fans of soups at Chowhound. Chowders, pho, ramen, stews — you name it, we've got someone on board who loves it. But every now and then, we like taking some traditional, staple recipes and shaking things up a little, just to keep it fresh and exciting. Take this simple roasted butternut squash soup recipe, for example — already a total winner by itself. It's just one simple step to elevate it even further with bourbon.

Bourbon is great for both cooking and baking, with its notes of oak, caramel, and vanilla making it a particularly decadent addition. Butternut squash soup already has some warm and sweet flavors thanks to the natural sugars in the squash, and adding some bourbon enhances that. Bourbon also often has a smoky undertone, which suits squash perfectly and makes the dish feel even more cozy and warm. Just make sure to add bourbon at the right time. If you're making soup from scratch, add some bourbon to deglaze your pan after cooking down your aromatics. If you're just adding it to a store-bought soup, you want to add it in and then simmer your soup so it reaches the boiling point of alcohol (173 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least 15 minutes to reduce the alcohol content by more than 60%. This cooks off that sharp alcohol taste, leaving the delightful sweet and smokey notes of the bourbon as the star.