The Surprising Ingredient Alex Guarnaschelli Uses For Her Deviled Eggs

You can't go too wrong when you make deviled eggs, but there are plenty of ways to make this party food even better. Alex Guarnaschelli starts by making sure that the eggs are perfectly cooked so that they are neither too mushy nor too chalky. Then, she scoops out the yolks, passes them through a strainer, and begins seasoning them. Now here's where you can add all sorts of ingredients to tailor the flavor to fit your vision.

Dried ginger, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce is a nose-tickling combination that packs a punch. It's a great mix of ingredients to use with the whipped cream hack because the cream will mellow out the unmistakable zing of this combination of flavors. But you don't have to limit yourself to this strong flavor combo to get great deviled eggs. You can make them with ingredients like blue cheese, truffles, or bacon bits, just to name a few.

Deviled egg garnish options are just as vast. Use the classic sprinkle of paprika or a dash of salt and pepper, a handful of green onions, or some bacon bits and cucumber slices for a little crunch. For more visually striking eggs, add smoked salmon, caviar, lobster chunks, or pickled vegetables like beets and carrots. Or, you can color outside the lines like Guarnaschelli and use garnishes like potato chips for an extra crunch.