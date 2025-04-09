The Surprising Ingredient Alex Guarnaschelli Uses For Her Deviled Eggs
Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has a secret for silky smooth, ultra light deviled eggs. It's an easy hack that you can combine with any flavor profile you want. Maybe you like to swap the mayo with sour cream for the creamiest deviled eggs, or you prefer to give your eggs a pop of flavor with zippy horseradish. Perhaps, you're making a curried deviled eggs recipe with pickled carrots instead. After all, even Guarnaschelli has a few different recipes for deviled eggs herself. But no matter how you like to make 'em and the flavors you choose to add, you can improve the texture of deviled eggs with unsweetened whipped cream.
Guarnaschelli uses about ⅓ cup of heavy cream to make the filling for 12 large eggs, and begins the process by whipping it until medium yet soft peaks form. Build the egg yolk filling with whatever ingredients and seasonings you prefer, and then gently fold the whipped heavy cream into it. The whipped cream brings all the flavors together with a pillowy texture, giving the filling a smooth lightness that's easy to put through a piping bag as well. It mellows out any outlying flavors too, making it a great trick to use if you're working with pungent ingredients like horseradish or ginger.
Tips for creamy and delicious deviled eggs
You can't go too wrong when you make deviled eggs, but there are plenty of ways to make this party food even better. Alex Guarnaschelli starts by making sure that the eggs are perfectly cooked so that they are neither too mushy nor too chalky. Then, she scoops out the yolks, passes them through a strainer, and begins seasoning them. Now here's where you can add all sorts of ingredients to tailor the flavor to fit your vision.
Dried ginger, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce is a nose-tickling combination that packs a punch. It's a great mix of ingredients to use with the whipped cream hack because the cream will mellow out the unmistakable zing of this combination of flavors. But you don't have to limit yourself to this strong flavor combo to get great deviled eggs. You can make them with ingredients like blue cheese, truffles, or bacon bits, just to name a few.
Deviled egg garnish options are just as vast. Use the classic sprinkle of paprika or a dash of salt and pepper, a handful of green onions, or some bacon bits and cucumber slices for a little crunch. For more visually striking eggs, add smoked salmon, caviar, lobster chunks, or pickled vegetables like beets and carrots. Or, you can color outside the lines like Guarnaschelli and use garnishes like potato chips for an extra crunch.