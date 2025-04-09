Why Pork Became The Star Ingredient In This Beloved European Pie

While the phrase pork pie often conjures images of Buster Keaton or Frank Sinatra in a pork pie hat, the squat, round-crowned chapeau's name comes from a classic English recipe of chopped pork baked in a hard, snappy crust. Though meat pies of all kinds are popular throughout Great Britain, such as beef and potato, chicken and leek, and steak and ale, pork is the most common pie ingredient. This is due in no small part to Melton Mowbray, a small town in Leicestershire; beginning in the 18th century, the excess whey produced by the town's blossoming cheese industry turned out to be an ideal — and at the time free — source of protein-rich provender for livestock, specifically pigs.

While not exclusive to the working class, pork was also an inexpensive source of protein because pigs were easy to raise; as omnivores, they possess a wide and varied diet. Baking chopped pork in a thick crust also served as a way to preserve the meat, making it last just a little bit longer in a world without refrigeration. In addition, pork pie was an easy, portable way to pack a lunch, and in Melton Mowbray, it became popular for the upper echelon to enjoy them while hunting.