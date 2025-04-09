How To Order Vegan At IHOP

Following a vegan diet can be a rewarding challenge. This is especially true for anyone attempting to have a vegan meal at fast food chains and restaurants like IHOP (or the International House of Pancakes as it's known wholly — and yes, it is actually an international chain). Thankfully for vegans and vegetarians alike, the popular chain has embraced plant-based offerings. In addition, IHOP has partnered with Impossible Foods in an attempt to incorporate meat alternatives for its patrons. Even more, IHOP also offers a detailed vegan and vegetarian guide to dining at its restaurant. For those wondering exactly how easy it is to order vegan, read on.

Unfortunately, for any vegan patrons headed to IHOP for their free birthday item, the world-famous pancakes and crepes are off the menu for strict followers as they're made with eggs and dairy. The same goes for any of the restaurant's omelet items. However, there are still some deliciously filling alternatives to indulge in. IHOP's avocado toast is a perfect choice for those wanting a satisfyingly lighter dish. Best of all, patrons can order it with a side of hash browns or crispy breakfast potatoes as a vegan-friendly way to heft the dish up.