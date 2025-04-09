How To Order Vegan At IHOP
Following a vegan diet can be a rewarding challenge. This is especially true for anyone attempting to have a vegan meal at fast food chains and restaurants like IHOP (or the International House of Pancakes as it's known wholly — and yes, it is actually an international chain). Thankfully for vegans and vegetarians alike, the popular chain has embraced plant-based offerings. In addition, IHOP has partnered with Impossible Foods in an attempt to incorporate meat alternatives for its patrons. Even more, IHOP also offers a detailed vegan and vegetarian guide to dining at its restaurant. For those wondering exactly how easy it is to order vegan, read on.
Unfortunately, for any vegan patrons headed to IHOP for their free birthday item, the world-famous pancakes and crepes are off the menu for strict followers as they're made with eggs and dairy. The same goes for any of the restaurant's omelet items. However, there are still some deliciously filling alternatives to indulge in. IHOP's avocado toast is a perfect choice for those wanting a satisfyingly lighter dish. Best of all, patrons can order it with a side of hash browns or crispy breakfast potatoes as a vegan-friendly way to heft the dish up.
Other ways to embrace vegan alternatives at IHOP
As of 2023, IHOP now offers the savory Impossible Plant-Based Sausage Power Combo for vegan and vegetarian diners. This protein-packed menu item can be paired with hash browns, oatmeal, multi-grain toast, or grits (minus any butter, of course) to make it more of a complete meal. Additionally, any burger at IHOP can be made into an Impossible one. While there's a 99-cent upcharge for this, it's certainly a small price to pay for vegans and vegetarians to enjoy a delectably savory alternative. Just make sure to order it without cheese and IHOP sauce, as these aren't vegan-friendly.
Of course, loading up with sides and salads is always an easy go-to for vegans and vegetarians. With that in mind, it's best to lean hard into IHOP's potato options to make those vegan and vegetarian menu items more filling. One popular way to do this is choosing the pancake house's loaded hash browns. This fan-favorite "secret menu" side dish is beloved for its customizability and heft potential, as it can be loaded to the brim with veggies. Another idea would be to add in a diced-up Impossible burger patty for an added punch of protein. Never be afraid to get creative when it comes to menu items, as most restaurants, including IHOP, are happy to find ways to accommodate however possible.