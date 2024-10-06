The Bread Swap That Will Save You Money When At Panera

When looking at Panera's extensive menu of hearty soups, sandwiches, and salads, it can be hard to decide on just one item. Hence the popularity of the chain's You Pick Two deal, which allows customers to enjoy both a cup of soup or mac and cheese and half of any salad or Panera sandwich. The deal is a great way to sample more of Panera's menu at a reasonable price, but there's a You Pick Two hack that will get you even more bang for your buck.

When you opt for a sandwich as one of your You Pick Two selections, you get to choose which type of bread you'd like, whether it's sourdough or a ciabatta roll. If you want to make the most of the deal, go for a bagel, because Panera doesn't halve them. You'll get the entire bagel rather than half of a sandwich, making for a more filling meal. Some stores charge 50 cents extra for the swap, but that's a small price to pay for an entire half of a sandwich.