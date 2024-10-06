The Bread Swap That Will Save You Money When At Panera
When looking at Panera's extensive menu of hearty soups, sandwiches, and salads, it can be hard to decide on just one item. Hence the popularity of the chain's You Pick Two deal, which allows customers to enjoy both a cup of soup or mac and cheese and half of any salad or Panera sandwich. The deal is a great way to sample more of Panera's menu at a reasonable price, but there's a You Pick Two hack that will get you even more bang for your buck.
When you opt for a sandwich as one of your You Pick Two selections, you get to choose which type of bread you'd like, whether it's sourdough or a ciabatta roll. If you want to make the most of the deal, go for a bagel, because Panera doesn't halve them. You'll get the entire bagel rather than half of a sandwich, making for a more filling meal. Some stores charge 50 cents extra for the swap, but that's a small price to pay for an entire half of a sandwich.
Other ways to cut costs with your Panera order
While the You Pick Two is a Panera classic, the Panera Duets deal is a great way to enjoy your favorite pairings for less. With beloved combos including grilled cheese and tomato soup and Caesar salad and chicken noodle soup, some Panera Duets are as cheap as $6.99. While more affordable than You Pick Two, there is no customization with Duets, meaning you won't be able to substitute a bagel for another type of bread.
If you're a Panera regular, you likely already know about another savings hack, the Unlimited Sip Club, which the restaurant says can save daily tea and coffee drinkers more than $100 every month. Even if you don't think you go to Panera quite often enough to justify the $14.99/month membership fee, keep in mind that you'd spend that same amount on just three or four beverages. Members can get hot or iced coffee, hot or iced tea, lemonade, or a fountain drink every two hours. Panera might not be as inexpensive as some other chain restaurants, but you can ensure that your money goes further by taking advantage of hacks and deals.