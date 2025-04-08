Don't Toss Out Your Fruit That's About To Go Bad, Make Salad Dressing Instead
Ah, the trap of fresh produce. We've all been there. You go to the grocery store with the full intent of definitely eating more fruits and veggies, only for the little buggers to start spoiling practically the day you bring 'em home. Fortunately, there are still things you can do with produce that's just on the verge of going bad so you don't contribute to food waste, and today we're here to talk about one of the easiest. We're looking at super ripe fruits and the delectable vinaigrette you can turn them into.
All you need for a good vinaigrette are white wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, a clove or so of garlic, some honey, salt and pepper. Toss your ripe fruit in there, emulsify the ingredients in a blender or food processor, and you're good to go! You can throw in more olive oil as needed to get the mixture to your desired consistency, so start off with less to begin with. Store the vinaigrette in an airtight container in the fridge, where it'll last for about five days. You can peep our tips for the quickest salad prep ever to really speedrun your next salad meal, too, adding in your fruity dressing as the crown jewel on any salad.
Citrus dressings and the perfect salads to pair them with
We at Chowhound have done deep dives into salad culture before, asking important questions like why restaurant salads always taste better and helping you close the gap by leveling up your salad game with one simple step. The salad dressing is a key component, and it's also important to know what pairs well with it. For example, ripe citrus fruits are excellent in a vinaigrette. These fruits have a slightly sweet, slightly tart taste, and an acidity that pairs well with some leafy greens that aren't super bitter, like baby spinach, green cabbage, and butter lettuce. Nuts go well with citrus too, especially savory walnuts.
A good citrus dressing shines on pasta and grain salads, too. Try mixing a lemon or grapefruit-based vinaigrette with some orzo or spiral pasta and adding in olives, chickpeas, and pine nuts for an earthy, tangy combo. The creaminess of feta complements the citrus fruit's natural acidity well, so don't be shy if you want to sprinkle some over the top. Grilled chicken rounds the dish out and brings some protein into it, creating a well-balanced and filling meal that you can enjoy at any time of day.
Berries for a bright and tangy salad
Berries are another top pick for vinaigrette and a good choice if you want to lean sweet rather than tangy. Strawberries and blueberries make for especially good picks, though you can't go wrong with a raspberry or blackberry vinaigrette either. Consider subbing out the white wine vinegar for balsamic vinegar when making berry-forward vinaigrette, since it cuts through the sugars of a juicy, ripe berry and makes for a refreshing contrast.
Fresh mixed greens tend to pair well with berry vinaigrette, and you can add pecans and apples for a little extra crunch. Don't be afraid of choosing mixed greens that are a little more tart or bitter like arugula, since they offset the sweetness of a berry-centric dressing well. And there you have it! Berries going bad? Citrus not as fresh as it once was? No problem: Just grab some vinegar and oil, and make yourself a salad dressing. Going from nearly-dead fruit to a fresh vinaigrette you can re-purpose in so many ways isn't bad at all.