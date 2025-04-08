Don't Toss Out Your Fruit That's About To Go Bad, Make Salad Dressing Instead

Ah, the trap of fresh produce. We've all been there. You go to the grocery store with the full intent of definitely eating more fruits and veggies, only for the little buggers to start spoiling practically the day you bring 'em home. Fortunately, there are still things you can do with produce that's just on the verge of going bad so you don't contribute to food waste, and today we're here to talk about one of the easiest. We're looking at super ripe fruits and the delectable vinaigrette you can turn them into.

All you need for a good vinaigrette are white wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil, a clove or so of garlic, some honey, salt and pepper. Toss your ripe fruit in there, emulsify the ingredients in a blender or food processor, and you're good to go! You can throw in more olive oil as needed to get the mixture to your desired consistency, so start off with less to begin with. Store the vinaigrette in an airtight container in the fridge, where it'll last for about five days. You can peep our tips for the quickest salad prep ever to really speedrun your next salad meal, too, adding in your fruity dressing as the crown jewel on any salad.