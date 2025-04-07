The Common Mistake Giving You Runny Mashed Potatoes

Make no mistake about it: The key to velvety-smooth, light, and airy mashed potatoes is all about the mixing process. You're going to need to take your time adding the ingredients (especially the liquids), but you don't want to overmix them into a thick, pasty glue, either. First of all, for better mashed potatoes, you need to add the butter first. Adding butter before the liquid ingredients will help keep some of the starchy texture stable before the milk or cream has a chance to soften it up. The fat in the butter (or alternative butter) will coat the starches, making a sort of lubricating barrier between each starchy molecule, so that they won't be completely obliterated into mush by the oncoming liquid.

Once the butter has been (somewhat tenderly) mashed into the potatoes, it's time to move onto the liquid. Milk works great, but for super smooth and creamy mashed potatoes, heavy whipping cream is a game-changer. No matter your liquid, it should be warmed up before you mash and mix it in. Pour just a bit at a time — about a quarter of the amount called for in the recipe — and allow it to absorb into the potatoes. Then keep adding until the potatoes are moist and fluffy, without any liquid running off to the side. If the potatoes are fully mashed at this point, mix your liquid in gingerly to let the ingredients combine without too much effort. Whipping them too heavily will completely break down the starches into a sticky paste. And there you have it: silky-smooth, airy, buttery mashed potatoes. It doesn't take any extra steps — just a little patience on the pour.