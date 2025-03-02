Is There A Way To Make Fat-Washed Bourbon Vegetarian?

Fat-washed cocktails started with bourbon and ham fat, thrown together in 2007 by a curious bartender in New York. Since then, bartenders around the world have started fat-washing whiskey and other spirits for cocktails that have unique, buttery undertones and a smooth texture. It's an easy process, just add fat to a bottle of bourbon and let it sit for a few hours. Then, put it in the fridge overnight so the fat can solidify at the top of the liquor and in the morning you sift off the solids. What's left is a fat-infused bourbon without too much of the actual fat particles, a transformed liquor that's smooth without being oily or fatty.

Whether you're a fan of paper plane cocktails or prefer a sweet lavender old fashioned, fat-washed bourbon is a popular trend that at first sight might seem to be off-limits for vegetarians. But you don't have to use animal fat to make decadent and smooth fat-washed bourbon, though. If you simply use vegetarian sources of fat, you'll get to enjoy the trend and stick to your diet. Next time you see it offered on the menu, for instance, just ask the bartender what kind of fat they used, with all the vegetarian options out there, you might have a chance they used something vegetarians can enjoy.