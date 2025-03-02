Is There A Way To Make Fat-Washed Bourbon Vegetarian?
Fat-washed cocktails started with bourbon and ham fat, thrown together in 2007 by a curious bartender in New York. Since then, bartenders around the world have started fat-washing whiskey and other spirits for cocktails that have unique, buttery undertones and a smooth texture. It's an easy process, just add fat to a bottle of bourbon and let it sit for a few hours. Then, put it in the fridge overnight so the fat can solidify at the top of the liquor and in the morning you sift off the solids. What's left is a fat-infused bourbon without too much of the actual fat particles, a transformed liquor that's smooth without being oily or fatty.
Whether you're a fan of paper plane cocktails or prefer a sweet lavender old fashioned, fat-washed bourbon is a popular trend that at first sight might seem to be off-limits for vegetarians. But you don't have to use animal fat to make decadent and smooth fat-washed bourbon, though. If you simply use vegetarian sources of fat, you'll get to enjoy the trend and stick to your diet. Next time you see it offered on the menu, for instance, just ask the bartender what kind of fat they used, with all the vegetarian options out there, you might have a chance they used something vegetarians can enjoy.
What kinds of vegetarian fat can I use for fat-washing bourbon?
While it's popular to use butter or pig products like bacon or ham fat to fat-wash bourbon, you can use any kind of fat to complete the process. Remember whatever fat you choose to use will contribute a light lingering flavor to your spirit, so consider any strong flavors of the oil you add; whether it's truffle oil, vegan butter, or avocado oil. Fat-washed bourbon works very well in sweet, warm, and wintery bourbon-based drinks, but it's range is wide and will upgrade tropical and bubbly bourbon cocktails as well.
Nut oils like hazelnuts, pecan, walnut, or even olive and sesame oil pair well with bourbon and create a liquor that works perfectly in warm drinks like a toasted spiked apple cider, hot toddy, or a vegetarian Boston sour. You can also a good coconut oil –– one that has a strong flavor that tends to stick around if you're using it for cooking. Coconut oil also gives the bourbon a light and tropical flavor. It makes for a wonderful addition for lighter drinks, like the minty and surprisingly maple-forward bourbon smash or anything garnished with fruit like a brisk and bubbly Kentucky mule or a John Collins –– the bourbon equivalent of the popular Tom Collins.