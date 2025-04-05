The Worst Canned Corn Brand Might Just Be Sitting In Your Pantry Now
Canned corn is one of those kitchen staples we all have and often overlook. It's a great way to add some extra vitamins and dietary fiber into your meals, and it's tasty, to boot. At Chowhound, we put in the elbow grease and tried out 10 different canned corn brands, which were then ranked from worst to best. The verdict? Even though the list had some real winners like Wegmans, which came in first, it also hit some tragic lows. The worst of the bunch was deemed to be Green Giant, a rather famous frozen and canned vegetable brand that you've likely purchased before.
By some metrics, Green Giant doesn't actually make a bad can of corn. In fact, we found the kernels to be pleasantly salty. Not only that, but we felt the corn was sweet and tender despite lacking the liquid of some other brands. So, why is this particular product so low on the list? Simply put, the price could be hard to stomach for some. It costs $2.79 for an 11-ounce can, which is almost double the price of some of our other picks, while offering less product (compared to cheaper 15-ounce cans) in return. When there are equally good options to choose from that won't cost you as much, it would seem that there isn't much of a point in turning your attention to Green Giant's canned corn.
Is there ever a time to grab Green Giant's canned corn?
Despite its bottom-tier ranking, you don't need to eschew Green Giant's canned corn in its entirety. The actual corn itself is perfectly fine. Tasty, even! In fact, Green Giant canned corn would be good for adding a sweet twist to your morning scrambled eggs or making a warm elote corn dip. If you're a fan of sweeter kernels, this product might be worth the elevated price tag to you, too. We suggest using it as an ingredient in beef stew or corn chowder to take full advantage of its sweet and savory balance. So, you might want to give it a spin in some otherwise deeply savory dishes to see how it works out for you.
There's also the matter of availability. Simply put, you're going to find certain brands a lot more often than others on your local grocery store's shelves. Green Giant is a pretty common one, and you can find its SteamCrisp Super Sweet White Corn at many grocery stores and chains. While you might be able to snag a cheaper can, the quality could vary. If you're looking for a dependable brand that you can find just about anywhere, Green Giant could be a decent bet. Fortunately, despite its eyebrow-raising price, its quality won't leave you regretting that buy.