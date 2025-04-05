The Worst Canned Corn Brand Might Just Be Sitting In Your Pantry Now

Canned corn is one of those kitchen staples we all have and often overlook. It's a great way to add some extra vitamins and dietary fiber into your meals, and it's tasty, to boot. At Chowhound, we put in the elbow grease and tried out 10 different canned corn brands, which were then ranked from worst to best. The verdict? Even though the list had some real winners like Wegmans, which came in first, it also hit some tragic lows. The worst of the bunch was deemed to be Green Giant, a rather famous frozen and canned vegetable brand that you've likely purchased before.

By some metrics, Green Giant doesn't actually make a bad can of corn. In fact, we found the kernels to be pleasantly salty. Not only that, but we felt the corn was sweet and tender despite lacking the liquid of some other brands. So, why is this particular product so low on the list? Simply put, the price could be hard to stomach for some. It costs $2.79 for an 11-ounce can, which is almost double the price of some of our other picks, while offering less product (compared to cheaper 15-ounce cans) in return. When there are equally good options to choose from that won't cost you as much, it would seem that there isn't much of a point in turning your attention to Green Giant's canned corn.