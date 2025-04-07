When You Should Skip Ordering 'Fresh' Fries At Fast Food Restaurants

Your hunger builds as you wait to hear your number. When you finally get your order, you don't even wait until you've reached your car to open the bag and rummage around for a couple of fries. But instead of finding something salty, sizzling, and crispy, you discover only a container filled with soggy, limp potatoes. It's a universal fast food experience that never ceases to disappoint. Whether your fries are flimsy or well-fried feels like it's at the whim of the fast food gods.

You may be tempted to ask for fresh fries every time, but Abhishek Mediratta, founder of Toronto fast food chain Fresh Burrito, home of the Supreme Fries, says the timing of your order matters most. The worst time to order fresh fries is near closing. Late-in-the-day orders might suffer in quality at some restaurants. "Ordering fries just before closing is definitely not the right time," Mediratta tells Chowhound. "Employees are ready to leave, and they would not care about offering the best quality to customers. They are focused on fulfilling the order so they can leave." But he also explains that there are other factors to consider when looking for perfectly crisp fries.