Can You Freeze Store-Bought Crumpets?
Making crumpets may be an overall uncomplicated process, but with the time it takes for the dough to rise, it can still take a bit over two hours to yield a finished product. But just like with other time-consuming treats, such as brownies and cupcakes, the sooner we can get these goodies into our mouths, the better. That's where store-bought versions of crumpets come in to save the day. Crumpet fans may even want to be able to load up on them at any given time — and thankfully, they're able to be frozen.
Putting a batch of store-bought crumpets into the freezer can extend its shelf life for up to six months. This is opposed to an opened pack of crumpets kept in the refrigerator, which have to be eaten within just a couple of days if you want to enjoy them at peak freshness. You should be aware though, that similar to freezing slices of coffee cake in the freezer, there are optimal methods to consider when stowing crumpets away in order to retain their original texture and quality as much as possible.
How to freeze and reheat crumpets
One of the fundamental freezer hacks to save you money and effort is to wrap food properly. Not only is it a way to save your food from freezer burn, but it also helps with retaining flavor, texture, and color. So while you can absolutely put an unopened package of crumpets straight into the freezer just as they are, you might want to consider individually wrapping each crumpet. This will save you the trouble of having to separate them later on, as crumpets have a tendency to stick together. To do this, simply bundle each crumpet up in some tin foil. You can then place all the pieces together in one freezer-safe bag. Label the bag with the date so you can keep track of how long you have to finish it.
Defrosting crumpets once you're ready to consume them is just as straightforward as freezing them. You can take them out of the freezer and immediately throw them into the toaster or onto a grill. Optionally, you could pop them in the microwave for a few seconds to thaw out beforehand, though this step isn't required. Grab some butter and jam after, and you're ready to go.