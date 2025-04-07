Can You Freeze Store-Bought Crumpets?

Making crumpets may be an overall uncomplicated process, but with the time it takes for the dough to rise, it can still take a bit over two hours to yield a finished product. But just like with other time-consuming treats, such as brownies and cupcakes, the sooner we can get these goodies into our mouths, the better. That's where store-bought versions of crumpets come in to save the day. Crumpet fans may even want to be able to load up on them at any given time — and thankfully, they're able to be frozen.

Putting a batch of store-bought crumpets into the freezer can extend its shelf life for up to six months. This is opposed to an opened pack of crumpets kept in the refrigerator, which have to be eaten within just a couple of days if you want to enjoy them at peak freshness. You should be aware though, that similar to freezing slices of coffee cake in the freezer, there are optimal methods to consider when stowing crumpets away in order to retain their original texture and quality as much as possible.