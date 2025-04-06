Arby's Bronco Berry Sauce Is Unlike Any Other Fast Food Chain Signature Sauce

In this day and age, fast food joints are practically required to have a signature sauce to stand out in a crowded field. Chick-fil-A's signature sauce has a mustard and barbecue base. In-N-Out's "spread" is akin to Thousand Island dressing. Shake Shack's signature Shack Sauce goes heavy on the mustard and pickle brine. But for another quick-service sandwich shop (famous for roast beef), Arby's range of condiments are unlike any other. Sure, there's classics like honey mustard and ranch, but the chain also has options like Horsey Sauce (horseradish and mayonnaise) and Red Ranch Sauce (where ketchup meets barbecue sauce). But Arby's oddest offering is what is provided on the side of the jalapeño bites — Bronco Berry Sauce.

Described as sweet, tangy, and spicy with a touch of berry flavor, Bronco Berry Sauce is a great dipping option to brighten up mild, umami flavors. While the sauce is delicious with jalapeño bites, it's just as good with Arby's chicken tenders, curly fries, and mozzarella sticks. Think of the sauce as similar to sweet-and-sour sauce and apply it accordingly.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, according to Arby's nutritional information, there's not actually any berry in Bronco Berry Sauce. Instead, high-fructose corn syrup, bell pepper, jalapeño pepper, vinegar, onion, and citric acid come together to create that spicy, sweet taste.