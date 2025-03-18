How To Make Copycat Arby's Red Ranch Sauce

Arby's, the American fast food chain with locations in almost every U.S. state, knows a thing or two about pleasing a crowd. And when it comes to building a meal with sandwiches, fries, shakes, sodas, and other sides, customization is surprisingly key. At Arby's, you can build your sandwich on several types of bread, from marbled rye to an onion roll or brioche bun. You can fill your sandwich with classic Arby's roast beef, smoked brisket, or bacon and a burger patty. You can even order two different types of French fries.

But nothing is more impressive than Arby's long lineup of sauces. From the signature Arby's Sauce, which is perfect for roast beef, to the Bronco Berry Sauce, which adds sweetness to spicy jalapeño bites, this fast food joint has done its homework to determine which sauce will wake up each menu item best. For Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, that sauce is the zesty Red Ranch. Tangy and slightly sweet, Red Ranch sauce complements the subtle umami flavor of beef as well as the saltiness of cheddar cheese.

Making a copycat version of Arby's Red Ranch sauce at home is super simple. The sauce itself tastes like a cross between ketchup and barbecue sauce, with perhaps a little extra vinegar tang. To recreate the combination, you'll just need ketchup, vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and a few seasonings. With a little extra olive oil, you'll achieve that just-right condiment consistency, perfect for barbecue, burgers, and curly or crinkle-cut fries.