How To Make Copycat Arby's Red Ranch Sauce
Arby's, the American fast food chain with locations in almost every U.S. state, knows a thing or two about pleasing a crowd. And when it comes to building a meal with sandwiches, fries, shakes, sodas, and other sides, customization is surprisingly key. At Arby's, you can build your sandwich on several types of bread, from marbled rye to an onion roll or brioche bun. You can fill your sandwich with classic Arby's roast beef, smoked brisket, or bacon and a burger patty. You can even order two different types of French fries.
But nothing is more impressive than Arby's long lineup of sauces. From the signature Arby's Sauce, which is perfect for roast beef, to the Bronco Berry Sauce, which adds sweetness to spicy jalapeño bites, this fast food joint has done its homework to determine which sauce will wake up each menu item best. For Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich, that sauce is the zesty Red Ranch. Tangy and slightly sweet, Red Ranch sauce complements the subtle umami flavor of beef as well as the saltiness of cheddar cheese.
Making a copycat version of Arby's Red Ranch sauce at home is super simple. The sauce itself tastes like a cross between ketchup and barbecue sauce, with perhaps a little extra vinegar tang. To recreate the combination, you'll just need ketchup, vinegar, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and a few seasonings. With a little extra olive oil, you'll achieve that just-right condiment consistency, perfect for barbecue, burgers, and curly or crinkle-cut fries.
Tips to create the perfect copycat Red Ranch
If you've never tasted Arby's Red Ranch sauce, you might naturally presume this condiment is a spicier version of ranch dressing. But copycat Red Ranch contains none of ranch dressing's usual suspects, like buttermilk, mayonnaise, lemon, or parsley. Instead, Red Ranch sauce is a combination of tastes pulling from ketchup and barbecue sauce, but also the sharp vinegar tang and slight heat of a classic Buffalo wing sauce recipe.
When creating a copycat of the sauce at home, you'll use ketchup as your base before adding apple cider vinegar or white vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, and white or brown sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. While the sugar dissolves, add your spices like garlic, onion, salt, and a little paprika for warmth. Taste to see if you like your Red Ranch sauce hotter, or sweeter, or tangier and add accordingly. If you'd like a looser consistency, just add water. For a creamier base, use a dollop of mayonnaise, sour cream, or Greek yogurt. Arby's might not bottle and sell all their sauces, but the same tasty sensation is still within easy reach.