The Proper Way To Reheat Cooked Oatmeal For A Creamy, Same-Day Texture

Busy meal-prep fanatics know it's smart to make oatmeal in advance and save it to be eaten later. But oatmeal fans know leftover oatmeal can have a rather unique gel-like texture that's not altogether appealing. Thankfully, enjoying oatmeal that doesn't taste day-old (even if it is) is extremely achievable. It all comes down to your reheating approach.

You should think twice about heating oatmeal in the microwave. That can lead to uneven heating and the gluey consistency you're trying to avoid. For the best results reheat oats on the stovetop. It's a gentle but thorough warming method. Keep the pot over medium-low heat to avoid scorching your breakfast. Add a few tablespoons of water or milk to keep things moist and as far away from clumpy as possible. For guaranteed creaminess, yogurt and whole milk are good options. Plant-based alternatives that will do the trick include cashew milk or coconut milk, or you could go all in with some oat milk. Keep stirring the oats occasionally until they're warm. Just don't stir them too much. That can lead to a gluey texture. It may take five or 10 minutes to come to temperature, but resist the urge to turn up the heat and rush it.