The Proper Way To Reheat Cooked Oatmeal For A Creamy, Same-Day Texture
Busy meal-prep fanatics know it's smart to make oatmeal in advance and save it to be eaten later. But oatmeal fans know leftover oatmeal can have a rather unique gel-like texture that's not altogether appealing. Thankfully, enjoying oatmeal that doesn't taste day-old (even if it is) is extremely achievable. It all comes down to your reheating approach.
You should think twice about heating oatmeal in the microwave. That can lead to uneven heating and the gluey consistency you're trying to avoid. For the best results reheat oats on the stovetop. It's a gentle but thorough warming method. Keep the pot over medium-low heat to avoid scorching your breakfast. Add a few tablespoons of water or milk to keep things moist and as far away from clumpy as possible. For guaranteed creaminess, yogurt and whole milk are good options. Plant-based alternatives that will do the trick include cashew milk or coconut milk, or you could go all in with some oat milk. Keep stirring the oats occasionally until they're warm. Just don't stir them too much. That can lead to a gluey texture. It may take five or 10 minutes to come to temperature, but resist the urge to turn up the heat and rush it.
Turn reheated oatmeal into something worth getting up for
Exactly how long oatmeal can last in the fridge depends on whether it's stored correctly, but it's generally up to five days. Cool cooked oats completely before storing them in an airtight glass container. To ensure it lasts as long as possible, avoid storing it in the door, where temperatures fluctuate most.
There are many ingredients that can elevate even the blandest of oatmeal, but when it comes to leftover oatmeal, a variety of flavors and textures keeps it feeling fresh. Cinnamon, nuts, and bananas are a trusted combination for a warm and wholesome bowl. Add some honey or sugar for extra sweetness. Peanut butter and jelly oatmeal brings the protein and nostalgia, though other nut butters are also good options. Or turn your breakfast into a savory dish with bacon and eggs or sweet potato and spinach with cheese. But why choose between sweet and savory? Try sausage and maple syrup for the best of both worlds.
Just note that some mix-ins are best added after reheating. Ingredients like bananas can get soggy when heated and nuts can absorb moisture and lose texture if they're in your oatmeal too long. And soggy nuts and bananas aren't a hit with most people. However you like it, once you've got a week's worth of oatmeal prepped, you can experiment with a new recipe every day for the perfect morning pick-me-up.