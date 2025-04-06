What It Actually Means When Your Roast Beef Turns Gray

Piled high on Dutch crunch bread with provolone and Dijon mustard, or folded into a French baguette with Swiss, grilled onions, and toasted, roast beef has different cuts that make great sandwiches. Whether you buy roast beef at your local deli counter or roast it at home in your oven, you may notice that after several days in the fridge, your pink roast beef looks gray. Why?

Considering that the CDC reports that approximately 48 million Americans get sick from food poisoning annually, it's natural to show concern when your roast beef starts changing colors. According to the USDA, freshly butchered beef is a dark purple-red, but when exposed to air, the pigments in meat react with oxygen and transform to a bright red color — what you typically see on ground beef packets in the grocery store. Sometimes you'll get beef that's gray in the center, but more often than not, it's simply an indication that oxygen was unable to reach the inside of the meat.