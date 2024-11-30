Expert Tips For Crafting A Better Old Fashioned
There are a few classic dishes and drinks — steamed mussels, crisp Caesar salads, gin martinis with a twist — that are both typified by their small ingredients list and yet still intimidating to make at home. Old fashioneds, the bourbon-based cocktail that's been a hit since people started drinking whiskey, is just one of those concoctions. Luckily, Justin Lavenue, the owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, has prime advice for bourbon connoisseurs and old fashioned enthusiasts on how to make the best old fashioned at home.
An old fashioned has a short ingredient list: bourbon (or whiskey), Angostura cocktail bitters, sugar (or some other form of sweetener), and an orange twist. The trick to making a better old fashioned at home is not to complicate things. "When making an old fashioned, the most important thing to remember is that simplicity is key, but precision makes all the difference," says Lavenue, who spoke exclusively to Chowhound. "The old fashioned is a classic for a reason, and if you pay attention to just a few elements, you'll have an award-winning cocktail in your glass." The lesson plan is simple: Focus on the key ingredients and combine them with precision, and then you can outshine even the most practiced bartenders.
Quality ingredients come first for an expertly made old fashioned
It's a good rule of thumb that the shorter the ingredient list, the higher quality of ingredients you should aim for. Particularly for an alcohol-forward, slow-sipping cocktail, a high-quality bourbon, whiskey, or rye whiskey base is essential. "The spirit is the star, so choose one that suits your taste," says Justin Lavenue. "I recommend using a slightly higher-proof bourbon or a rye whiskey so that it maintains its depth and character after being mixed with the other ingredients."
The next most important ingredient is the sweetener. Traditionally, an old fashioned features a sugar cube or a teaspoon of sugar muddled with a little water at the bottom of a glass. Lavenue recommends using demerara simple syrup instead. When you muddle sugar, that sugar continues to dissolve as you sip your drink, making each sip sweeter than the last. Simple syrup helps evenly distribute the sweetness for a consistent sipping experience.
Last but not least, the best bartenders don't overdo it when it comes to adding dashes of bitters. "I think four is perfect," says Lavenue. "It's all about balance — each ingredient should complement, not overpower, the others." With these expert tips in hand, you're ready to craft an old fashioned cocktail like the pros.