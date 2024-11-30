Expert Tips For Crafting A Better Old Fashioned

There are a few classic dishes and drinks — steamed mussels, crisp Caesar salads, gin martinis with a twist — that are both typified by their small ingredients list and yet still intimidating to make at home. Old fashioneds, the bourbon-based cocktail that's been a hit since people started drinking whiskey, is just one of those concoctions. Luckily, Justin Lavenue, the owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room, The Eleanor, and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, has prime advice for bourbon connoisseurs and old fashioned enthusiasts on how to make the best old fashioned at home.

An old fashioned has a short ingredient list: bourbon (or whiskey), Angostura cocktail bitters, sugar (or some other form of sweetener), and an orange twist. The trick to making a better old fashioned at home is not to complicate things. "When making an old fashioned, the most important thing to remember is that simplicity is key, but precision makes all the difference," says Lavenue, who spoke exclusively to Chowhound. "The old fashioned is a classic for a reason, and if you pay attention to just a few elements, you'll have an award-winning cocktail in your glass." The lesson plan is simple: Focus on the key ingredients and combine them with precision, and then you can outshine even the most practiced bartenders.