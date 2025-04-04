Why Aldi's Instant Coffee Completely Failed Our Taste Test

Beaumont is among several private-label coffee brands from Aldi and you can get more than just instant coffee from the company. In addition to instant coffee, you'll find Beaumont ground coffee sold at the store in both decaf and fully caffeinated versions. You could say Beaumont Instant Classic Roast is Aldi's answer to Folgers; the two do have a similar style of packaging. But where does the coffee sold under the Beaumont name come from?

That answer is difficult to come by. We know Aldi partners with many suppliers to source coffee from around the world for its brands. But, the grocer doesn't provide a lot of information about its suppliers.

Aldi shoppers don't seem to need to know where the coffee comes from in order to have an opinion on the product, though, as Beaumont Coffee has landed into the crosshairs of disgruntled customers. In 2020, customers sued Aldi and its two coffee suppliers for underfilling the Beaumont coffee containers. That lawsuit was dropped in 2021.

While some customers may consider keeping this instant coffee around for a rainy day, it wasn't just the taste that disappointed our testers. In our review (we've also ranked the best bottled iced coffees!), the fragrance, body, and overall style of this instant coffee was just weaker than other options, so you're best off buying a different brand. It even under-performed Folgers instant coffee, which came across a bit bitter, though it dissolved quickly in hot water.