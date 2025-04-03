The Scientific Reason Ketchup In Glass Bottles Just Tastes Better

People will put ketchup on anything — and sometimes it seems like ketchup can be packaged into anything, too. With easy-squeeze plastic bottles, squishy blister packets, and Heinz Dip & Squeeze packaging, ketchup is ready to go at nearly every drive-thru, bar and grill, diner, and backyard barbecue in America. But for ketchup connoisseurs, glass is the container of choice. They argue that glass is best at preserving the tangy flavor of the condiment, and there's pretty compelling scientific evidence to back up their slightly snobbish claims. Glass is great at preventing spoilage and handling temperature changes, and it has no impact on flavors.

As an impermeable material, glass forms an effective barrier between your food and outside elements. Air and moisture are the chief agents of contamination, and introducing them to a bottle or jar is an open invitation to bacteria and mold. Plastic, on the other hand, can let all sorts of small molecules in, depending on the type of packaging used.

The food packaging industry pays close attention to which plastics best preserve foods like ketchup through the shipping and handling process, but the various chemical properties of different foods can also impact the effectiveness of a plastic container. Acidic foods, for instance, don't do well in plastic; Tomato sauce is notorious for staining plastic food storage containers. The interaction can even cause chemical leaching that steals away some of the flavors and aromas from your food. Considering ketchup is mostly tomatoes, glass bottle fans have a pretty strong argument for their preference.