Does Tomato Sauce Permanently Stain Plastic Containers?

If you would rather avoid baking soda, there are a plethora of methods to remove pesky stains from plastic storage containers that don't use it. Instead, white vinegar is used in other recipes, often combined with water or dish soap. This can be used to scrub the stains out of plastic containers as well.

A lesser-known method of removing sauce stains is to use a lemon (the same ingredient that also works as an unconventional trick to remove beet stains from your hands). By scrubbing the area with the endocarp of the lemon and following up with regular soap, the stain may come out this way as well due to the lemon's acidity.

If you're at your wits' end and nothing seems to be getting those stubborn stains out, try using hydrogen peroxide. By filling the container up with hydrogen peroxide and leaving it to soak (the amount of time necessary is dependent on how deep the stain is), the container should be good as new once it's cleaned out normally and washed like an ordinary dish.