There are so many different ways to brew a cup of coffee. Some people might prefer the pour-over technique, and others drip coffee, but using a French press is one of the most customizable techniques of all. There are so many things you didn't know your French press can do. While that customization is ideal for coffee connoisseurs, it also means that even simple mistakes can be disastrous. For example, here's why leaving coffee in your French press is a major mistake — bitterness.

While it might seem like a good idea to brew some extra coffee in case you decide to go back for more, there are better ways to enjoy your second cup. Even after you press the coffee grounds out of the liquid using a French press, the coffee will keep brewing. This is because the coffee still hits the ground pushed down at the bottom of the cylinder.

That's why you should drink French press coffee right after it has been made. Any leftover liquid in the container will continue to extract from the grounds, so the leftover liquid will taste much more bitter than the first pour due to that over-extraction. To avoid sipping on a tangy brew, brew exactly how much coffee you want and not a drop more. You can always brew a second cup later.