Trader Joe's Is Recalling A Popular Condiment. Here's What You Need To Know

Attention Trader Joe's enthusiasts and condiment collectors, you might want to check your cabinets and fridge doors. The tIki-themed, California-based, cult-favorite grocery chain that is best known for its many snack food options announced a recall for its popular Hot Honey Mustard Dressing on March 29, 2025. The Trader Joe's website notes that the recall is due to the fact that the dressing may contain undisclosed peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat, which could be dangerous for those who are allergic to any of these ingredients. This follows a February 2024 recall of Trader Joe's products due to risk of listeria. So far, no issues regarding the Hot Honey Mustard have been reported by customers.

Impacted products were sold in Arkansas, Colorado, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.