Trader Joe's Is Recalling A Popular Condiment. Here's What You Need To Know
Attention Trader Joe's enthusiasts and condiment collectors, you might want to check your cabinets and fridge doors. The tIki-themed, California-based, cult-favorite grocery chain that is best known for its many snack food options announced a recall for its popular Hot Honey Mustard Dressing on March 29, 2025. The Trader Joe's website notes that the recall is due to the fact that the dressing may contain undisclosed peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat, which could be dangerous for those who are allergic to any of these ingredients. This follows a February 2024 recall of Trader Joe's products due to risk of listeria. So far, no issues regarding the Hot Honey Mustard have been reported by customers.
Impacted products were sold in Arkansas, Colorado, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
What you need to know
Recalled bottles of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing have a sell-by date of May 27, 2025. You can also identify impacted products by the stock keeping unit number, or SKU, which is located on the exterior of each bottle. The SKU of affected bottles is 80152. If you believe you have a recalled bottle, you can either dispose of the product or return it to your local store for a refund with no issue (Trader Joe's has one of the best return policies in the business, after all).
If you would like to speak to someone regarding this recall, you can call the Trader Joe's Customer Relations department at 626-599-3817. If you prefer, you may also email the chain through the customer product feedback page. Additionally, you can contact the issuer of the product, Fresh Creative Foods, by calling its customer support line at 888-223-2127. The line is active Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.