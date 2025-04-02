Why Some Frozen Meals Have Cheese That Just Won't Melt

Rather than skipping any frozen meals that contain cheese, you'll be happy to know that there are cheeses that freeze better than others. The best cheeses to freeze are hard cheeses without a rind, including cheddar, Monterey Jack, Colby, Swiss, mozzarella, and provolone. These cheeses will mostly maintain their structure when frozen and thawed, although they still may result in a less melty texture than refrigerated cheese, along with the mealy texture. Soft cheeses, on the other hand, do not thaw nicely due to their higher moisture percentage. These cheeses, such as brie and camembert, may lose their structure entirely when thawed.

Therefore, when shopping for cheesy frozen meals, you want to ensure the cheeses used in the recipe are known for melting well. A few top-notch frozen meals to reach for include Trader Joe's Trader Giotto's Family style meat lasagna with mozzarella and Parmesan, Motor City Pizza Co. pepperoni and cheese pizza, and Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese.

There are several simple hacks to enhance frozen meals, especially if you want them to be cheesy. One hack is to just add your own cheese to the frozen meal in order to reach your desired level of meltiness. When doing so, be sure to avoid pre-shredded cheeses as they tend to feature anti-caking additives, such as potato starch, cornstarch, or cellulose, which can prevent the cheese from melting evenly. Instead, grate a block of refrigerated cheese yourself and appreciate the perfect cheese pull it provides.