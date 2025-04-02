Why Some Frozen Meals Have Cheese That Just Won't Melt
Microwaveable meals serve an important purpose in the world — for those with busy lifestyles, they can be a lifesaver when a quick meal is needed. While several frozen meals are best left out of your cart, there are a few, from macaroni and cheese to meaty lasagna, that are worth grabbing ahold of. Frozen meals can also have their downsides. For instance, sometimes the food does not heat evenly, and even worse, the cheese does not melt fully. Rather than the gooey cheese pull you desired, you are left with stringy pieces of slightly melted cheese pieces.
Ever wonder why the cheese does not melt appropriately in frozen meals? Cheese can be frozen to extend its shelf life, although its structure may be altered in the process. The cheese forms ice crystals on its fat and protein when frozen, resulting in a mealy texture once defrosted. Science backs this up: A 1994 study about the freezing quality of cheddar cheeses published in the Journal of Dairy Science found that frozen cheese that had been thawed experienced lower meltability than refrigerated cheeses and had a more mealy texture after being defrosted. This is particularly true for cheese high in moisture and low in salt. All that said, understanding which cheeses melt well after freezing can help you pick out frozen meals that have a cheesy finish.
Some cheeses melt better than others in frozen meals
Rather than skipping any frozen meals that contain cheese, you'll be happy to know that there are cheeses that freeze better than others. The best cheeses to freeze are hard cheeses without a rind, including cheddar, Monterey Jack, Colby, Swiss, mozzarella, and provolone. These cheeses will mostly maintain their structure when frozen and thawed, although they still may result in a less melty texture than refrigerated cheese, along with the mealy texture. Soft cheeses, on the other hand, do not thaw nicely due to their higher moisture percentage. These cheeses, such as brie and camembert, may lose their structure entirely when thawed.
Therefore, when shopping for cheesy frozen meals, you want to ensure the cheeses used in the recipe are known for melting well. A few top-notch frozen meals to reach for include Trader Joe's Trader Giotto's Family style meat lasagna with mozzarella and Parmesan, Motor City Pizza Co. pepperoni and cheese pizza, and Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese.
There are several simple hacks to enhance frozen meals, especially if you want them to be cheesy. One hack is to just add your own cheese to the frozen meal in order to reach your desired level of meltiness. When doing so, be sure to avoid pre-shredded cheeses as they tend to feature anti-caking additives, such as potato starch, cornstarch, or cellulose, which can prevent the cheese from melting evenly. Instead, grate a block of refrigerated cheese yourself and appreciate the perfect cheese pull it provides.