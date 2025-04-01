Ramen Noodles Are The Unexpected Banana Cream Pudding Addition To Try This Summer

Ramen noodles are undeniably one of every freshman's ultimate go-to dishes. They're cheap, easy to make, and a quick look at the secret ingredients you should be using in your instant ramen noodles is all it takes to transform them into a satisfying meal. Let your creativity run a little wild, and you can easily give them a fancy upgrade, whether by turning them into a stir-fry with beef and veggies along with your favorite spices, or by going full Italian and making a ramen-style Carbonara (fingers crossed no Italians are reading this).

But out of all the strange food combos you can find around the globe — and if we're honest, there are plenty — using ramen noodles in banana cream pudding has to be one of the most creative. Before you totally dismiss the idea without giving it a chance, remember to keep an open mind because you might end up loving it instead.

Cottage cheese is the secret to higher-protein banana pudding, but noodles are what make this adaptation unique. The thing is, ramen noodles taste pretty neutral (maybe even slightly wheaty) on their own, since all the flavor comes from the spices and seasonings you add later. Once cooked, however, their previously firm shape turns soft and chewy, making them a surprisingly good addition to desserts. And while banana pudding can sometimes feel a little boring on its own, ramen noodles are the unexpected twist it needs for a delicious texture upgrade.