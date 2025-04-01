Ramen Noodles Are The Unexpected Banana Cream Pudding Addition To Try This Summer
Ramen noodles are undeniably one of every freshman's ultimate go-to dishes. They're cheap, easy to make, and a quick look at the secret ingredients you should be using in your instant ramen noodles is all it takes to transform them into a satisfying meal. Let your creativity run a little wild, and you can easily give them a fancy upgrade, whether by turning them into a stir-fry with beef and veggies along with your favorite spices, or by going full Italian and making a ramen-style Carbonara (fingers crossed no Italians are reading this).
But out of all the strange food combos you can find around the globe — and if we're honest, there are plenty — using ramen noodles in banana cream pudding has to be one of the most creative. Before you totally dismiss the idea without giving it a chance, remember to keep an open mind because you might end up loving it instead.
Cottage cheese is the secret to higher-protein banana pudding, but noodles are what make this adaptation unique. The thing is, ramen noodles taste pretty neutral (maybe even slightly wheaty) on their own, since all the flavor comes from the spices and seasonings you add later. Once cooked, however, their previously firm shape turns soft and chewy, making them a surprisingly good addition to desserts. And while banana pudding can sometimes feel a little boring on its own, ramen noodles are the unexpected twist it needs for a delicious texture upgrade.
Banana ramen pudding gives major kugel vibes
Sweet, creamy, and loaded with noodles, all mixed into a rich, custardy interior, this dish will have you craving more the second you finish your last bite. And if it feels oddly familiar, that's probably because it has a slight kugel — a traditional Jewish noodle casserole — feel to it.
With that said, if the combo sparked your curiosity and you're now dying to try it (and just so happen to have some leftover noodles to use), this is your cue to go for it. You can start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees while melting some butter on the stovetop, assuming you've already got some noodles cooked and ready to go. Once that's done, grab a couple of eggs and whisk them together with some sugar, sour cream, and coconut milk. Make sure to throw in whatever spices you like; a little cardamom might go a long way in creating a nutty depth of flavor, along with a splash of almond extract, and then add the noodles.
All that's left to do is layer some sliced bananas in a baking dish, pour the mixture over the top, and let it bake for approximately an hour. When the timer goes off and the dish's surface has turned beautifully golden, it's time to pull it out of the oven and let it rest. Then, simply serve yourself a big portion and savor every bite. And if you're feeling extra adventurous, remember that you can always give this classic dessert a game changing upgrade by serving it frozen.