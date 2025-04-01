Why Curry Butter Might Be The Best Kitchen Shortcut You're Not Using

Everyone loves a good shortcut in the kitchen, but if it's going to leave your recipes flat and tasteless, then it just isn't acceptable. Instead, you want shortcuts that bring the flavor so you can make a delicious dish without hours of prep and cooking. Curry butter can deepen the flavor profile of myriad dishes, allowing you to customize recipes and create delicious snacks and dishes with ease.

Curry butter is a type of compound butter, which is essentially butter mixed with other ingredients to add flavor. It can be sweet or savory, and the ingredients used often include flavor-packed add-ins like herbs, spices, honey, lemon, and garlic. When making a compound butter like curry butter, unsalted butter is always the best choice because this option lets you control the salt content, which is especially important when you are developing a spice profile.

Making curry butter at home is as easy as following a simple formula, so you can keep this flavorful ingredient on hand to spice up your cooking at a moment's notice. You can build your curry flavor from spices like ginger, garam masala, curry powder, and turmeric, or you can simply blend your favorite curry paste with your favorite unsalted butter. And as the chef, you have the freedom to play with the flavor by adding more or less curry paste to suite your tastes and to give you the flavor profile you want in your dish.