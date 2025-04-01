How To Thaw Frozen Cheese For The Freshest Flavor And Best Texture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We love cheese, but it's not cheap! A well-crafted charcuterie board with an array of cheeses is a delight, but when you've got a $20 hunk of Gruyère left over, you don't want to waste it. Even the world's most expensive cheese won't last forever. The good news? Cheese can be frozen. The catch? It has to be thawed properly to keep it from turning into a sad, crumbly mess.

For the best results, patience is key. Cheese should always be thawed slowly in the refrigerator. Pop it into an airtight container or keep it in its original wrapping, then let it sit in the fridge for at least 12 hours to come back to life — overnight is even better. This gradual defrosting helps retain its texture and moisture, preventing it from becoming overly crumbly or dry.

Avoid the temptation to speed things up! Thawing cheese at room temperature (please, no) or in the microwave might save time, but it can cause the fats and proteins to separate, leaving you with an oily, unappetizing disaster. Once thawed, try to use your cheese within a couple of days.