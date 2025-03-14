Leftover Ricotta Is The Perfect Excuse To Make Creamy Gnocchi

Is there any classic Italian dish more craveworthy than gnocchi? Possibly, but these pillowy little bundles of starchy goodness are pretty hard to beat. Traditionally made by combining flour, salt, eggs, and potatoes, gnocchi is so popular that it's had quite a few trendy makeovers over the years, from being made with earthy sweet potatoes to jewel-toned ube to low-carb cauliflower. You can even leave out the veg entirely, replacing it with that last bit of ricotta left over from making fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes.

Since ricotta cheese only lasts for so long after opening it, this approach to making gnocchi is not only delicious, but practical. It prevents food waste and comes together much faster than traditional gnocchi recipes. Normally, you'd have to boil your choice of potato or cauliflower until it's fork-tender, mash it, and let it cool to avoid burning your fingers or cooking the egg while mixing your dough. Unless you're using leftover veg, this process is time consuming. There's also the chance you'll overwork the starches in the potato and flour, resulting in tough gnocchi.

Replacing the veg with ricotta circumvents all of these issues. You can use it right out of the fridge, so the recipe is both quick and easy, and since ricotta doesn't contain starch, there's less concern about ruining the texture. In fact, this beautifully creamy cheese is almost guaranteed to help you produce light, tender gnocchi perfect for tossing in a tangy lemon cream sauce or herbaceous pesto. In fact, it might lead you to never use potatoes for your homemade gnocchi again.