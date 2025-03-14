Leftover Ricotta Is The Perfect Excuse To Make Creamy Gnocchi
Is there any classic Italian dish more craveworthy than gnocchi? Possibly, but these pillowy little bundles of starchy goodness are pretty hard to beat. Traditionally made by combining flour, salt, eggs, and potatoes, gnocchi is so popular that it's had quite a few trendy makeovers over the years, from being made with earthy sweet potatoes to jewel-toned ube to low-carb cauliflower. You can even leave out the veg entirely, replacing it with that last bit of ricotta left over from making fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes.
Since ricotta cheese only lasts for so long after opening it, this approach to making gnocchi is not only delicious, but practical. It prevents food waste and comes together much faster than traditional gnocchi recipes. Normally, you'd have to boil your choice of potato or cauliflower until it's fork-tender, mash it, and let it cool to avoid burning your fingers or cooking the egg while mixing your dough. Unless you're using leftover veg, this process is time consuming. There's also the chance you'll overwork the starches in the potato and flour, resulting in tough gnocchi.
Replacing the veg with ricotta circumvents all of these issues. You can use it right out of the fridge, so the recipe is both quick and easy, and since ricotta doesn't contain starch, there's less concern about ruining the texture. In fact, this beautifully creamy cheese is almost guaranteed to help you produce light, tender gnocchi perfect for tossing in a tangy lemon cream sauce or herbaceous pesto. In fact, it might lead you to never use potatoes for your homemade gnocchi again.
Cooking and serving ricotta gnocchi
Since ricotta gnocchi is a little more delicate than the potato variety, gentler cooking methods and simple, elegant meals will help highlight the velvety goodness of the pasta-esque dumplings instead of overpowering them. For instance, boiling this lighter version might cause it to fall apart, so roasting your gnocchi on a sheet pan or sautéing it on the stovetop may be safer. Both of these methods allow you to achieve that lightly crisped, golden exterior and hot, fluffy interior.
Plus, you can easily cook delicate vegetables along with your gnocchi for a more flavorful, well-rounded dish, such as chopped red onions, cherry tomatoes, or bell peppers. Just be sure not to overcrowd your cooking surface, as that could cause moisture to pool both kinds of pan and make your meal soggy. Speaking of soggy, it's also important to avoid pairing ricotta gnocchi with heavy sauces, as they could easily hide all that pillowy goodness. Instead of bolognese or alfredo, toss the dumplings in a little lemon juice with a drizzle of good olive oil and a generous helping of grated parmesan.
Though potato-based gnocchi can hold its own when paired with hearty cuts of beef, you'll want to honor the ricotta version with less heavy proteins — if you pair it with proteins at all. Chicken works well, provided it's seasoned subtly to partner with the gnocchi rather than overshadow it. Shrimp is also a great choice, especially in summery dishes. Grilled portobello caps or roasted asparagus are hearty vegetarian options that are just as light and tender as the gnocchi itself.