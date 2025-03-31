The Unexpected Food You'll Never Catch Giada De Laurentiis Eating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Emmy-winning chef Giada De Laurentiis has made it very clear that she is extremely proud of her Italian roots. Born in Rome, De Laurentiis celebrates her nationality whenever she gets the chance. She starred in the Food Network's "Everyday Italian" cooking show, and her newest cookbook even dons the title "Super-Italian." She absolutely should be proud of the work she has done to showcase Italian cuisine, as she is highly praised for many of her pasta recipes (even if her favorite childhood snack — chocolate pasta — may be a bit of a culture shock to those who aren't familiar with it).

However, the jaws of diehard De Laurentiis fans may drop when they find out about the one item that she doesn't like: peppers! In an interview, she told Eating Well that her least favorite ingredient in Italian dishes is peppers, and it doesn't matter if it's as mild as a bell pepper or as hot as Pepper X — she wants no part of it. The chef says that even though she experiences discomfort after eating peppers, she still includes the ingredient in dishes for her family and even in her own recipes in her cookbook.