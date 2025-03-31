Are Ketchup Chips Only Available In Canada?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maple syrup, a thick, round slice of Canadian bacon (and no, Canadian bacon isn't just ham), and a warm bowl of poutine, all of these foods are pure Canadian. But there is one snack that out-Canadian's the rest: ketchup chips. The sweet, tangy, condiment-flavored potato chips are a particular point of pride in the Great White North, and it's easy to see why. The chips are a delicious take on the classic flavor combo of savory, potato-y French fries and zingy ketchup. The resulting chip is similar to the popular American barbecue flavor, but less smoky and with a stronger tinge of vinegar flavor. Those who love ketchup chips love them to the core, and they are a fan-favorite in Canada. This reverence for ketchup flavored potato chips is not shared with the country's American neighbors to the south, though.

Ketchup chips are seen as a niche food item in America, a treat to be found at Canada-themed parties along with all-denim get-ups and maple candies. But are ketchup potato chips actually a product exclusive to Canada? Well, no, at least not technically. However, ketchup chips aren't as widely available elsewhere, so you probably won't be able stop by your local grocery store for a bag. Ketchup chips are seen as a specialty, niche food abroad and are only really a staple in Canada. Which is to say, you'll probably want to pop a few bags in your suitcase if you ever make a trip across the northern border.