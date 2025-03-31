Are Ketchup Chips Only Available In Canada?
Maple syrup, a thick, round slice of Canadian bacon (and no, Canadian bacon isn't just ham), and a warm bowl of poutine, all of these foods are pure Canadian. But there is one snack that out-Canadian's the rest: ketchup chips. The sweet, tangy, condiment-flavored potato chips are a particular point of pride in the Great White North, and it's easy to see why. The chips are a delicious take on the classic flavor combo of savory, potato-y French fries and zingy ketchup. The resulting chip is similar to the popular American barbecue flavor, but less smoky and with a stronger tinge of vinegar flavor. Those who love ketchup chips love them to the core, and they are a fan-favorite in Canada. This reverence for ketchup flavored potato chips is not shared with the country's American neighbors to the south, though.
Ketchup chips are seen as a niche food item in America, a treat to be found at Canada-themed parties along with all-denim get-ups and maple candies. But are ketchup potato chips actually a product exclusive to Canada? Well, no, at least not technically. However, ketchup chips aren't as widely available elsewhere, so you probably won't be able stop by your local grocery store for a bag. Ketchup chips are seen as a specialty, niche food abroad and are only really a staple in Canada. Which is to say, you'll probably want to pop a few bags in your suitcase if you ever make a trip across the northern border.
How ketchup chips became a Canadian classic
Objectively, ketchup chips feel pretty American, right? After all, the two main components: tomato-based ketchup and potato chips, are both products that were invented in and popularized by the United States. So how did ketchup chips come to be a Canadian classic? Well, it may have something to do with its supposedly north-of-the-border origins. Now, no company has ever been officially credited with inventing the ketchup chip, but many believe that Hostess Potato Chips originally invented the zesty treat. Hostess Potato Chips, now owned by Lay's, an American company, was originally founded and operated in Canada. What we do know is that Hostess originally introduced its ketchup chip in the 1970s. The chips were sold only in Canada, and quickly became a popular treat. Even after the company was acquired by Lay's, its ketchup chips remained a Canadian exclusive product.
So this story may seem to be a tale of regional invention and taste. However, this simply isn't the case, as ketchup chips actually have some pretty deep American roots as well. In the 1980s, the Pennsylvania-based Herr's chips introduced its own ketchup flavored chips, which remain a staple flavor of the brand. Now, it is important to note that Herr's ketchup chips haven't taken ahold of America the same way that Canada's ketchup chips did. Instead, ketchup flavored Herr's chips are more of a Pennsylvania-specific snack.
How to get ketchup chips south of the (Canadian) border
This brings us back to our original inquiry: Are ketchup chips only available in Canada? On a widespread basis, yes. However, this doesn't mean that you can't find ketchup chips in America, you just have to look (and maybe dig deep into your local subreddit). In terms of American brands selling ketchup chips Herr's is your main option. The Pennsylvania-based brand does sell ketchup flavored chips, which you can find online on Amazon and in some stores in the United States. Chip seekers in New York City and in upstate New York have reported finding Herr's ketchup chips in local vending machines and shops. You can also find them at Wawa locations as far as Orlando, Florida. However, if you're hoping to find some authentically Canadian ketchup chips, you might be out of luck, as Lay's only sells its ketchup chips in Canada, with the exception of some limited edition runs of the flavor in America.
If you want a Canadian brand of ketchup chips, you may be able to find them in specialty international grocery stores, or online at a high price point. A single bag of imported Canadian Lays Ketchup Chips will run you about $13 on Amazon, a cost that may be hard to swallow for some, especially without an accompanying Caesar cocktail (if you know, you know). For some, it might be worth popping over to the Canadian side of Niagara Falls just to grab a few (dozen) bags of ketchup chips.