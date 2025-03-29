What's The Best Beer Pairing For Turkey?

At a classic Thanksgiving feast, you can expect the usual suspects of stuffing, mashed potatoes, some silky pumpkin pie, and, of course, turkey as the default main course. While our plate is usually spoken for, how about our drinks? Beer connoisseurs might wonder what beer pairs best with a turkey dinner. To get some insight, we asked master cicerone, certified sommelier, and former brewmaster Rich Higgins. His personal choice is a fruit-forward, malty sour. "My favorite beer with roast turkey and gravy is a barrel-aged sour red ale like Rodenbach Grand Cru or Duchesse de Bourgogne," he says. These drinks are a part of the Flanders red ale category of beers, which are aged in oak. They're complex drinks full of layered flavors. According to Higgins, this brew style often has notes of balsamic vinegar, sherry, and almonds. "It's basically like cranberry sauce in beer form," he says.

For those who aren't a fan of sours, saisons are another great option. "A spritzy, lemony-peppery saison like Saison Dupont or North Coast Le Merle would be an excellent, refreshing partner to the meal," Higgins claims. And finally, for fans of darker drinks, he suggests reaching for a porter beer (which is different from a stout) instead. "Americans' Thanksgiving meal is very similar to many English pub 'Sunday Roast' offerings, where pints of toasty, cocoa-y porter add a delicious savory, roasty element to turkey and all the meal's starchy, buttery whites and yellows."