Why Searing The Meat Is Crucial For Beef Wellington

Browning the outside of a tenderloin for beef Wellington isn't exactly like searing a piece of steak. The goal is to create a dark crust all the way around the outside, without worrying about cooking the inside since that will happen in the oven. So for this step, go for high heat to get a hard sear.

Choose a heavy-bottomed pan that can hold an entire tenderloin without crowding, which will steam the food instead of searing. Get the pan very hot before placing the meat inside, and use just a touch of oil to prevent the surface from sticking. Try not to move the tenderloin around too much while it's searing, just leave it in place for a minute or so to let the Maillard reaction form a brown crust before turning it to the next edge. Once the meat is seared, heat the pan drippings to cook the aromatic onions, shallots, and garlic.

Searing the meat won't completely solve the problem of soggy pastry, however, since the mushroom duxelles also creates some moisture. So before you wrap everything together, take a tip from Kenji Lopez-Alt and use a layer of phyllo dough around the meat and mushrooms. Once you have everything assembled, make sure to carefully monitor the cooking with a meat thermometer, and you'll get the perfect beef Wellington every time.