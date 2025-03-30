The Original Candy Gram: How Western Union Turned Candy Into Communication

Though it's certainly an entrenched modern holiday, the origins of Valentine's Day can be traced all the way back to Roman fertility festivals and its status as a romantic holiday in the West dates back to Geoffrey Chaucer in the late 14th century. However, the tradition of giving sweets to your sweetheart didn't emerge until the 1840s.

For a long time, sugar was a luxury, and the flippant distribution of confectionery was unattainable for the masses. Luckily, by the Victorian era, manufacturing and global trade were creating a sweeter market. After being kept a secret for 100 years, chocolate was abundant. In the midst of this innovation, chocolatier Richard Cadbury began to sell chocolates in beautifully decorated boxes and accidentally created the first Valentine's Day chocolates. Around the same time that the sweet treat was solidifying itself in the zeitgeist, the telegraph industry was emerging. The electric telegraph, a beneficiary of a century of scientific advancement, came into being in the 1830s and launched a new era of communication. But it wouldn't be until 1959 that these two parallel histories would finally intersect.

Western Union began its life in 1851 as the New York and Mississippi Valley Printing Telegraph Company and rebranded in 1856 as the Western Union Telegraph Company (arguably catchier). For many years, the telegraph industry boomed, and Western Union was king. Ultimately, the telephone would eclipse the company's central service, but Western Union ensured its future by expanding into money orders, financial transactions, and finally, the candy gram. The "world's sweetest message" started around Valentine's Day 1959, allowing customers to send chocolate across the country.