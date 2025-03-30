The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Paella

When pared back to the basics, even wine novices can make an educated guess about which wine varieties will work well with which dishes. White wine pairs beautifully with seafood, Caesar salad, and roasted turkey on Thanksgiving. Red wine makes a meal out of pasta bolognese, steak, and dark chocolate lava cake. But, like most of us, you might be at a loss when dinnertime dishes are a little more complicated.

Traditional paella, the Spanish dish popular around the world, is the perfect example. Made with a special kind of rice, saffron, vegetables, meat, seafood, or sometimes both proteins, paella immediately breaks the basic formula of using white wine for seafood and red wine for heartier red meat dishes. What's a host to do when your meal includes shellfish, chicken, and chorizo? Or shrimp and pork? To find the answer, Chowhound turned to an expert.

When speaking exclusively with Corey Garner, a winemaker at The Federalist, we learned that there is one wine variety that can perfectly suit our paella needs: chardonnay. "An easy all-around match, the Federalist Chardonnay has enough weight to stand up to the saffron and other spices in seafood or poultry preparations, while still maintaining freshness," she says. Lighter than red wine but stronger than crisp sauvignon blanc or fruity pinot grigio, chardonnay is the easy answer when guests are clamoring to dig in.