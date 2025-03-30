How Does The Caffeine In Yerba Mate Stack Up Against Coffee?

Ah, the elusive yerba mate. What began as a traditional tea made from an indigenous South American plant called Ilex paraguariensis is now a household beverage. Just like coffee, the amount of caffeine in this drink depends on how it is brewed. Brewers can mix yerba mate with other ingredients to become an energy drink, or consume it traditionally with leaves. That means the amount of caffeine in this drink can vary between 30 and 180 milligrams. Still, generally, this drink contains about 80 milligrams per cup and is one of the teas that packs in the most caffeine. An 8-ounce cup of coffee, on the other hand, usually offers around 95 milligrams of caffeine, but can also go up to 200 depending on the coffee beans and brewing technique used.