How Does The Caffeine In Yerba Mate Stack Up Against Coffee?
Ah, the elusive yerba mate. What began as a traditional tea made from an indigenous South American plant called Ilex paraguariensis is now a household beverage. Just like coffee, the amount of caffeine in this drink depends on how it is brewed. Brewers can mix yerba mate with other ingredients to become an energy drink, or consume it traditionally with leaves. That means the amount of caffeine in this drink can vary between 30 and 180 milligrams. Still, generally, this drink contains about 80 milligrams per cup and is one of the teas that packs in the most caffeine. An 8-ounce cup of coffee, on the other hand, usually offers around 95 milligrams of caffeine, but can also go up to 200 depending on the coffee beans and brewing technique used.
The caffeine in yerba mate affects you differently than coffee's
While the caffeine content in coffee and yerba mate are similar, the effects are usually not. The caffeine in a yerba mate impacts the drinker gradually, while the caffeine in coffee hits within minutes. This is partly due to the theobromine found in the plant used to make yerba mate. Still, excess consumption of this beverage also has the same negative symptoms as coffee such as restlessness, anxiety, and heartburn. So, whether you prefer tea or coffee, enjoy both of these drinks in moderation to experience them at their best. (Then read about the caffeine in a can of Coke vs. a cup of coffee next.)